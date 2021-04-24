I was deeply saddened to read the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) plans to file a new petition to hold a vote on whether Edgemont should incorporate as a self-governing village within the town of Greenburgh.
Considering all the painful events transpiring this past year related to racial discrimination, income inequality and voter rights, it was my hope that the EIC would recognize just how incredibly insensitive such an action would be.
In a time of Black Lives Matters, Edgemont, a community with very few African American residents, proposes to remove itself from a larger community with a significant African American population, effectively decreasing the amount of diversity in both communities.
In a time of growing income inequality, Edgemont, a community which enjoys some of the most expensive homes and highest median family incomes in the nation, proposes to separate from Unincorporated Greenburgh, comprised of residents with considerably less valuable homes, and a significantly lower median family income, taking with it 25%, almost $20 million, of Greenburgh’s entire assessment revenue.
The EIC argues in favor of incorporating by stating “Edgemont currently represents only 8% of the Greenburgh voting population, so we have minimal electoral power to influence outcomes in Town-wide elections or Town policy in general.”
Implicit in this argument is that in a time of unequal voting representation for people of color and those with less financial means, the current, inequitable NYS Village Law allows Edgemont to vote to remove itself from the balance of Greenburgh, which represents 92% of the voting population, while barring residents outside of Edgemont from voting in the referendum. As 25% of the entire Greenburgh revenue stream leaves with Edgemont, those most directly affected and those most vulnerable would have absolutely no vote in such an action, and worse, the law does not even consider the precarious position of those left behind, even though they are in vast majority, effectively perpetuating the vicious, cumulative inequality cycle.
During the 2019 and 2020 New York State legislative sessions, new bills were proposed, which would have amended the incorporation provision of NYS Village Law, providing more equitable consideration for the plight of those being left behind. However, the EIC hired political lobbyists — paid for by the EIC and its supporters — to influence the consideration of those bills by the NYS Legislature and was effective in ensuring that they never came up for a vote.
The time has come for residents of Edgemont to take a stand on the side of conscience and equity and accept that there would be significant, detrimental, social consequences caused by incorporation for those outside our community, as well as those within.
The time has come for this community to actively support changes through NYS legislation, which would eliminate racial/socio-economic discrimination and unequal voting rights under the law, which perpetuate a caste divide.
The time has come to maintain some responsibility for our neighbors, or at least consider how and where our actions impact negatively upon others.
What a valuable lesson this could be for our children and what an example the residents of Edgemont might set during this tumultuous time in a highly divided and self-referential country.
Michael Schwartz
Rock Hill Lane
