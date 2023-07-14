Increased voter turnout is imperative for the strength of our democracy. For this reason, I am thrilled about the recent passage in the New York State Legislature of a bill sponsored by Assembly Member Amy Paulin and State Sen. James Skoufis that moves many elections to even-numbered years.
More voters cast a ballot in even-numbered years, when the president or governor is on the ballot, than in odd-numbered years. Conversely, voter turnout is abysmally low in odd-numbered years.
When voters don’t exercise their right to vote, by default they allow others to make decisions for them. They then have to live with the decision of the small minority who voted. In the case of local elections, very few people often end up deciding the future of their town or county. We need everyone to vote, creating a future that is reflective of the populace.
Furthermore, voters back this change. A recent Siena College poll (https://bit.ly/44pXZSL) found that pluralities of Democratic, Republican, and independent voters support moving most local elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.
Last month, The Scarsdale Inquirer published an editorial (“Bills on her desk,” June 16), supporting the Paulin/Skoufis bill. I appreciate the attention being brought to this important piece of legislation and urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign it into law.
While opponents of the bill have stated that local issues will be drowned out by state and federal issues, evidence from other states and localities has shown otherwise. Moving local elections from odd- to even-numbered years significantly increases the number of voters participating in down-ballot races. Local issues get more attention when voters turn out to vote.
In a Letter to the Editor (“Town supervisor objects to bill that would change town election dates,” June 30), Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner asks why various offices were excluded from the bill. To have the legislation apply to several offices, including cities, judicial positions, county clerk and district attorney, the state constitution would need to be amended, which is a multiyear process. As for villages, school boards and fire districts, consolidating those elections would require a complicated set of changes to state law since those boards hold elections at various times throughout the year and, in most cases, administer their own elections. Aligning these elections would require not only moving the elections to November but also shifting management of the elections to county boards of elections.
Supporters of the bill would welcome changes to the state constitution and state law to consolidate more elections in November of even-numbered years, ensuring the highest level of voter participation in every local election. Although this bill does not currently shift every election in New York State to even-numbered years, that is not reason enough to oppose it.
This bill is an important first step to significantly increase voter participation and in turn strengthen our democracy. I encourage Gov. Hochul to sign this bill into law.
