I am honored to write to share my strong support of Sameer Ahuja for village trustee.

I have known Sameer for more than 20 years, when we met as classmates at Harvard Business School. Even among our HBS classmates, Sameer’s intellect and ambition were distinctive, but more importantly, they were paired with a deep caring and enduring empathy to impact and improve the lives of others. Throughout our friendship, Sameer hasn’t merely been interested in business, but has been devoted to the betterment of the world and has employed business as a vehicle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.