I am honored to write to share my strong support of Sameer Ahuja for village trustee.
I have known Sameer for more than 20 years, when we met as classmates at Harvard Business School. Even among our HBS classmates, Sameer’s intellect and ambition were distinctive, but more importantly, they were paired with a deep caring and enduring empathy to impact and improve the lives of others. Throughout our friendship, Sameer hasn’t merely been interested in business, but has been devoted to the betterment of the world and has employed business as a vehicle.
When Sameer and I first discussed how he might turn his energy to create a positive impact on our community, I immediately appreciated the fit and supported his interest in the village board. I knew that he would bring a fresh perspective and vigor to village matters. Now, one term in, my faith has been justified, as we have all seen how hard he has worked on behalf of the village, all while leading GameChanger, his current startup, from a tiny niche player to a leading sports app that benefits communities and millions of families in every corner of the United States, and embodies Sameer’s abiding drive to use business to transform communities one team at a time.
Sameer always spoke highly of his time growing up in Scarsdale, and when I chose to settle down here, our families have since become close friends. As a friend and resident, I am continuously impressed by his passion and dedication to whatever he is focused on and have enjoyed cheering him from the sidelines as he worked tirelessly on his startups and as a trustee for our village — always with a positive energy and spirit. In my view, these two experience bases complement one another, as the startup culture that Sameer has embraced has fortified his dogged resilience to “get things done.”
Sameer regularly communicates about village matters with me and other residents, sending emails asking for our opinions and encouraging us to attend/dial into meetings to share views. Sameer listens first, and leads second, and for that I am grateful. He is a strong (and eloquent) advocate for Scarsdale residents and for enhancing our quality of life and the safety of our community. As an example, I believe that I speak for many neighbors in Fox Meadow in expressing gratitude for the progress the village board has made to address wireless coverage gaps. I want to acknowledge the crucial role Sameer played in launching this work and ensuring it got over the finish line.
Sameer Ahuja is an excellent choice for village trustee. I urge you to come out and vote for him on March 21.
