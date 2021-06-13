Attention Scarsdale Democrats! Attention Scarsdale Democrats!
We have a primary election on June 22 for the position of Westchester county clerk. (Early voting is from June 12-20. More information about locations and hours at voteearlyny.org.)
The Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee has unanimously endorsed the incumbent Tim Idoni, and we urge you to come out and vote for Tim.
The county clerk’s office is the administrative hub of Westchester County. Buying or selling your home? Need to obtain a business license? Need a passport? Need to look up court records? Need a copy of a veteran’s discharge papers? The county clerk’s office must manage all this documentation and more and maintain effective outreach to other government offices and residents.
Clearly, this job needs a proven manager, not a neophyte.
Tim is that manager. He took an office that by all accounts was riddled with patronage jobs and disorganization, and has turned it into a national model. He has produced a surplus for 14 years straight, while modernizing its services. He has cut waste. His office has saved more than $37 million and simultaneously diversified staff and expanded access for all of Westchester’s residents.
Tim needs your vote. Don’t assume that others will bring him over the finish line. Vote for Tim Idoni in the June 22 Democratic Primary.
Myra Saul
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.