As a former member of the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC), I urge all voters to reelect Alison Singer to the Scarsdale Board of Education on Tuesday, May 18for her second term as trustee. I fully respect the work and process of the SBNC and I am usually inclined to support their nominees, however this year is different.
The claim that Alison was not a strong advocate for the students and did not heed parental concerns is erroneous. Alison has described that, as an officer of the board, she was in constant communication with the administration in order to deal with the crisis presented by the pandemic. She forcefully reflected all community feedback in order to shape consensus.
Last year certainly required an unprecedented level of communications by the board and administration with the parents who were voicing strong feelings on how best to adapt. I appreciate her acknowledgement in a recent online interview in local media stating the board could have done better and she recommends “breaking established rules and protocols, which the board was reluctant to do.”
Alison has the same exemplary skills and credentials that got her elected previously but importantly she now possesses the invaluable experience forged in a demanding first term.
Kamal Mehta
Rochambeau Road
