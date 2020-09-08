My colleagues Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and nominee Randy Whitestone are the right choice for village trustee. Our community is navigating uncertain times, and we need proven, steady leadership.
We will benefit enormously from the experience and insight Justin and Lena bring as returning trustees. The learning curve is steep, and they have gained invaluable perspective. Their grasp of the complexities of municipal government will afford better decision-making for our residents. Justin and Lena prepare, ask tough questions and challenge conventional wisdom. They also demonstrate an abiding respect of others and care deeply for our residents. Randy, too, has shown his commitment to our village. He was a regular in our lengthy budget meetings pre-COVID and has been Zooming in and weighing in on board deliberations thereafter. Randy listens intently and offers constructive feedback.
We are in a unique moment in Scarsdale’s history. Government must move swiftly, thoughtfully and cooperatively to protect our health, safety and welfare. The village board and staff are working in partnership to prepare for the worst, both operationally and fiscally. At the very same time, board members and village staff are coming together to innovate, to enable the very best. There is a “can do” attitude that permeates, and Justin, Lena and Randy embody that ethos.
I am optimistic about our future, and I am confident that Justin, Lena and Randy will lead the way.
JANE VERON
Tompkins Road
