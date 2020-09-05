Tuesday, July 27, 1999 was a memorable day for the Hennessy family. We finally moved into our dream home on Sunset Drive in Scarsdale. Our children are proud “Woodies.”
1999 was also the year of the first successful challenge to the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party when Dr. Miriam Flisser, Jeff Zock and Bob Harrison ran for office. Mr. Zock was elected to the board of trustees. Dr. Flisser and Mr. Harrison both ran independently and were elected trustees in subsequent elections.
Being a young energetic “wanting to save the world” type of Irish guy, I, after a few years, got my feet wet in local politics and was elected to the Citizens Nominating Committee representing Edgewood. I’m delighted to say it was during this period that Dr. Miriam Flisser was elected mayor of Scarsdale. What a blessing Scarsdale got. With her leadership, a change in the law allowed people with smaller properties to have emergency generators to use during power outages. Another initiative was the Emergency Notification System, which she used to send out 180,000 messages after Superstorm Sandy. OK, there were some angry frustrated residents because of the long power outages and blocked roads. But she did organize daily phone briefings to everybody in Scarsdale. She even helped provide pet shelters. However, most important during her term was a reduction of expenses related to court cases about tax grievances, which she accomplished with the first comprehensive revaluation of our real estate taxes since the early ’70s.
In my humble opinion it’s time again to rock the system. See what’s happening lately in our beloved Scarsdale. One example: with the recent storm and prolonged power outages again, even my poor dog, Micky, was traumatized as he was thrown off his usual route on our twice daily walk about. There are so many other serious issues that need to be addressed and corrected. We pay high taxes to live in Scarsdale. We want the best for our children. My vote by Sept. 15 is going to Scarsdale Voters Choice Party: Vote Row A: Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio.
Sean and the two Bobs are hardworking and dedicated to Scarsdale. What a slogan: “Fed up with power failures in Scarsdale; We’ll bring power back to the people.”
Norbert Hennessy
Sunset Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.