Walworth Avenue at Fenimore Road has been closed for about a week. Nobody was notified in Greenacres. When will it be reopened? Many of the side streets off Fenimore Road have been closed on and off and, when closed, there haven’t been people at the closures to let us into our own streets. Why is this? Brewster Road was ground down for repaving several days ago and we do not know when repaving will occur. This is true for people on the other streets as well.
We are getting no information from the contractor as to exactly when the streets will be repaved nor have we received any information from the village. It is my understanding that once streets are milled they are supposed to be repaved within three days. This is not happening. Why isn’t the village sending out updates as to what is happening to our streets? [The village has] emails and phone numbers from many of [its] constituents and yet we are not being updated.
This is unacceptable. [The village] can put out daily e-blasts or phone blasts so people can plan their days and routes. If we know that Walworth is closed off at Fenimore Road, we can take an alternative route to the Bronx River Parkway going north. If we do not know this, then we must turn around by using Fox Meadow Road or turn around in Hartsdale. Is it that hard to be kept updated on road closings and dates for repaving?
That is the job of the village manager and his employees. It is also the job of the village board of trustees to make sure communications between the village and the people of Scarsdale [keep everyone] properly informed of these things.
MARK LEWIS
Brewster Road
