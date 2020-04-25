During this period of collective isolation, community is more important than ever. The Scarsdale Inquirer has represented my community for as long as I can remember. Many important moments throughout my childhood in Edgemont have been memorialized on your pages: my Brownie troop marching in the Memorial Parade, my family making flag pins after 9/11, my friends donating knit caps to premature babies at White Plains Hospital, and my teammates playing varsity field hockey and lacrosse, to name a few.
Last week, the Inquirer featured an article by Todd Sliss about my grandmother, “Oma,” a Holocaust survivor whose recent passing was honored with a virtual funeral service. I am proud to count her remembrance among the milestones in my life that have been covered by this paper. Stories like this help engender a sense of togetherness even while we are all separated. I am hopeful that local residents will continue to support The Scarsdale Inquirer during these trying times, because it truly is essential to our community.
SARA HIRSCH MARTELL
Edgemont class of 2008
