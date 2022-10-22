Yes, you are most welcome to attend any of the events listed in the Calendar section on page 2 of The Inquirer each week, or under the Showcase column within. Obvious? Not necessarily. I certainly didn’t think that I would feel comfortable attending anything when I moved here in 1991. I missed out on a lot of interesting programs and fun activities, because I foolishly excluded myself. Please learn from my mistake.
If you’re concerned about being indoors, the Scarsdale Forum is holding an Octoberfest celebration on the gracious grounds of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, 37 Drake Road, on Saturday, Oct. 29 (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30), from 1 to 5 p.m. The nominal admission of $35 for adults and children over the age of 12, younger kids free, includes a barbecue with gluten-free and vegetarian options, lawn games, a performance by the Hoff-Barthelson Jazz Ensemble, guided tour of the specimen trees, and first responder vehicles for kids of all ages to explore. The Forum hopes that residents of Scarsdale will not only attend, but also take advantage of optional free memberships in the Forum, which is the community’s oldest civic organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.