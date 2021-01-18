This season, I have seen a sharp increase in the amount of trucks removing and pruning trees each morning. The county, state or the local municipalities have to prune dangerous, diseased trees in the state and county and remove deadly trees that hang above roads or on properties to avoid fatalities. Our federal, county, local and state taxes cover the costs associated with managing trees and shrubs, which is enormous — according to the U.S. Department of the Interior Invasive Species Strategic Plan issued in July, the U.S. government spends approximately $120 billion a year battling invasive species and treating diseased trees and shrubs. In this time of fiscal stress, legislators need to apply due diligence and come up with a plan that would help taxpayers avoid paying unnecessary expenses for tree removal.
Many trees are destroyed by infestations under the bark that are not visible to the human eye. Larva buried within the tree can spread to other trees rapidly. Microscopic infestations can occur slowly. The cost to treat a tree systemically or by spraying is a large cost to a homeowner. For example, we had one 25-year-old evergreen treated this summer after consulting with an arborist, who also said the tree needs to be treated each year. The tree was a gift from our parents when our son was born. It came to us in a coffee can. The cost for treatment for that one tree was $750.
When I contacted the Westchester County Parks and Recreation Department, I was told they do not have anyone who has a solid plan to control invasive species that are affecting our trees. Arborists, tree pruning and removal companies, landscaping companies and freelance tree pruners possess the data. Residents can also provide data, cost, frequency of removal. It could be helpful for all villages and towns to require information about trees removed due to invasives. A basic online survey provided to each town by these companies can help track the path of destruction.
Residents can help reduce tree damage by not introducing sources of invasive species. Firewood and any plant or shrub brought into Westchester, including Christmas trees from upstate or out of state, can harbor invasive insects and diseases. My husband and I no longer have a real Douglas fir Christmas tree, after 27 years of real trees, since our 180-year-old oak tree suffered from an infestation that resulted in limbs being removed each year. A $50 Christmas tree likely brought an infestation that has cost us thousands of dollars in damages.
The Rockefeller Center tree this year harbored an owl. Imagine what else came with it from Oneonta, which is 170 miles away. The emerald ash borer, Asian long horned beetle, gypsy moth, tent caterpillars, spotted lantern fly and southern pine beetle have been transported here and are causing damage. People unintentionally transport invasive plants that also contain insects. Firewood transported from Pennsylvania or upstate New York or anywhere beyond Westchester has the potential to spread invasive species. Be informed.
Lorraine Cantori
Greenburgh Parks & Rec Advisory Board
West Hartsdale Avenue
