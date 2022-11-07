This letter to the village board is published at the writer’s request.
To Scarsdale Village Board,
The last public report on Oct. 1 indicated that the village was getting a return of 2.25% to 2.74% on $37 million of unassigned fund balance. The current interest rate on 6-month Treasury bills is 4.61% and the rates on 1-year T-bills is 4.70%. The Fed will raise rates by 0.75% today [Nov. 2], which will further increase the rates of return. What will the village do to raise its return on its unassigned fund balance for the benefit of Scarsdale taxpayers?
Bob Harrison
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
