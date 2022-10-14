Scarsdale’s Cub Scout Pack 440 and Troop 4 are pleased to invite any and all K-11th grade girls and boys in Westchester County to a Scouts’ recruiting event and pumpkin carving party on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The event is at Weinberg Nature Center at 455 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale.
Please bring your own pumpkins and carving tools. We will also have some fun games, storytelling and skits. You are invited to come in costume. Desserts and refreshments will be served, and you are welcome to bring some to share. Please register for the event at https://bit.ly/3MvFd4d.
