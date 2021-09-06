It’s a good thing that the village board went to the trouble of passing the ordinance of banning gas blowers from May 1 through Sept. 30. Unless the northern end of Greenacres is the only area of Scarsdale where the law has not been enforced, it has been an abject failure. For 1 to 2 hours every day from Monday through Saturday, the steady drone of gas blowers still rains down on us. Either landscapers are not intimidated or they just deal with it as a cost of doing business. Either way enforcement is nonexistent in our neck of the woods.
As I type this, I am listening to dueling gardeners cleaning up their handiwork. It is both annoying and frustrating to know that, four months in, the law is both ignored and thumbed at.
As encouragement to its citizens and some proof that the law is being enforced, maybe the police blotter published in The Scarsdale Inquirer should list weekly those properties where the landscapers have been cited. That would offer solace to those of us who wish the law were more vigorously enforced.
In the notification published just before the “ban” began it was stated that violations of the code should be reported to either the building department or the police. May I suggest those groups simply sit for a period of one hour anywhere in the village and they will undoubtedly witness a parade of violators?
I urge the village board to rethink the situation and find a way to enforce the ban.
STEPHEN MARCHIONY
Walworth Avenue
