I’m excited to support independent candidate Irin Israel for the Scarsdale Board of Education. I believe he is fully devoted to making the needs of our students and families his top priority. As school boards are accountable for how schools and students perform, representation from parents who have children in school is paramount.
I began communicating with Irin late last summer when I became involved in the school restart conversation. I certainly understood the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19 and agreed with the nearly worldwide closure of schools in March through June. However, by late summer of 2020, with scientific data showing relative safety in schools and an urging to return children to in-person education, the district’s inert response was highly disheartening. While most board meetings became devoted to justifying obstacles to increasing in-person school, I appreciated community members, like Irin, who offered solutions.
Irin openly and publicly expressed that his children were suffering from not attending regular in-person school. I appreciated his honesty as I witnessed my own children struggle with hybrid learning that included fewer than 10 hours of on-campus instruction per week. Many friends and relatives in other regions had children safely enrolled in full-time school since mid-August. We also watched other local districts successfully devise innovative approaches to teach in person.
As the debate continued, I was inspired by the manner in which Irin studied the spoken and written words of Scarsdale’s superintendent and cabinet. He critically analyzed the information presented and asked meaningful questions to unravel the true barriers to in-person learning. He tirelessly researched state guidelines and space allocations in an effort to work along with the current board and administration. When his questions failed to yield answers, he spent a remarkable amount of time and energy trying to find them. From obtaining information via the Freedom of Information Act, to demonstrating that our buildings had adequate space for all elementary students, he seemingly never gave up. He also generated and disseminated intricate materials to elucidate his points and educate the community. Irin not only brought the issues to light, but he brought the solutions as well. He maintained his composure and professionalism while openly inviting those with differing opinions to debate. Irin was never disparaging or disrespectful to any member of the community.
We desperately require leaders who aren’t afraid of the politics of disagreement, those who curiously ask hard questions without fear of reprisal. We do not require another deliverer of platitudes. Instead, it is essential to elect a board member who is willing to forego his or her own comfort and use his or her voice to focus on the well-being of our students.
So much has been said about the “stakeholders” in this school restart process. Irin Israel unequivocally recognizes that the students and their needs, by far, have the dominant stake in our school system.
THERESA CILIBERTI MUSTO
Dell Road
