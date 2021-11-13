This letter to the mayor, reprinted at the writer’s request, has been edited for space, and two submitted color-coded images of the proposed site are posted with this letter at scarsdalenews.com.
Honorable Mayor Veron,
I am writing, along with 300-plus fellow Scarsdale residents, to request that the board revisit the abandoned 2018 idea of siting a dog park within Scarsdale. I would begin by reminding you that at its Sept. 25, 2018 meeting, the board recognized “the potential recreational value and benefits of a local dog park and is supportive of further evaluation of the feasibility and prospective costs…” The resolution containing that language passed unanimously. We need not expound on the community benefits — to both dogs and their humans — of dog parks.
[At that time] several sites, most notably at Weinberg Nature Center, were considered. In the end, the small, vocal Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY) contingents of residents won the day, and the idea was scuttled.
The village’s Maintenance Facility sits on 11.06 acres. It is bordered by Secor Road, Palmer Avenue and Ramsey Road. Most of the proposed site is currently idle, open, unused space. To make the proposal a reality, the village should consider repurposing perhaps 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of wholly unused Maintenance Facility property to allow ingress/egress from/to Secor Road, pave a small (~20 car) parking lot, and allot a bit of additional room for the park. Without too much effort, we could realize a space of ~40,000 square feet (~0.92 acre).
There are no immediate neighbors to the proposed site. It is bordered across Secor Road (west) by village property (sanitation), to the south by the working area of the Maintenance Facility, and across Palmer Avenue (east) by protected wetlands. NIMBY is solved.
There are currently ~450 licensed dogs in the village, and I’d suggest it’s possible the number of unlicensed dogs is in the same vicinity. Requiring a license to use the park would certainly increase the number of licenses issued by the village, with a commensurate increase in revenue. If the village charged, say, $100 per year per pass for dog-owning households’ use of the park, I think it’s reasonable to estimate perhaps $30,000 in annual revenue from passes (300 dogs), which would more than offset annual maintenance costs. By way of comparison, New Rochelle’s Paws Place at Ward Acres Dog Park issues passes to nonresidents at $100/year (with significant fines for noncompliance).
A petition in support of siting a dog park in Scarsdale is at change.org/scarsdaledogpark. The petition reads, in part: “Dog parks are an invaluable community amenity, and one that Scarsdale is sorely lacking. It’s time to ask the Board of Trustees to revive a 2018 initiative and finally site a dog park in our community. If you are a Scarsdale resident — and please, Scarsdale residents *only* — support us in this mission by adding your name.” There are currently more than 300 signatures.
I would appreciate the board taking a fresh look at what can be done to achieve this laudable goal, and I am willing to work with the board and the 2018 proponents to make it so.
Josh Frankel
Black Birch Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.