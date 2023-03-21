We must not give up hope to conquer the climate crisis, even though the most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicate we are not doing enough to curb carbon pollution from fossil fuels.
I see progress in my neighborhood and the world. My husband and I switched to geothermal in February 2020 and our contribution to pollution was drastically reduced. Within walking distance from our home, two more houses are also installing geothermal systems. We have found that geothermal heating and cooling is much more efficient than fossil fuels, and unlike our neighbors’, our energy bills have not skyrocketed.
In New York City all new construction will start phasing in all-electric buildings starting in 2024. Washington state mandates electric heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water in all new buildings starting July 2023, and Montreal will start similar requirements in 2024.
All-electric buildings are less expensive to construct since only electrical lines are needed. Also, since the U.S. is becoming the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas, the era of cheap natural gas is over.
We must educate ourselves on new technology. For example, I attended a New York State hearing on the All-Electric Building Act. It was shocking when one Assembly member said all-electric buildings do not work in cold weather. Meanwhile my daughter is quite warm in her all-electric building in the Adirondacks, the coldest part of New York state.
We must be wary of false narratives asking “How will you heat your house if the electricity goes off?” What nonsense. When our home was heated with gas, we were cold during power outages. Are the fossil fuel companies attempting to sow fear, uncertainty and doubt about our clean energy future with scaremongering over grid capacity and reliability? The culture war over gas stoves is ridiculous. Many people prefer easy-cleaning smooth top electric stoves, unlike gas stoves with their many moving parts.
There is more good news. Our electric grid is stressed in the summer but not in the winter, so there is room on the electrical grid for heat pumps to heat our homes. Our utility companies will be able to support new construction of all-electric buildings right away and begin an orderly transition to a pollution-free buildings sector.
Talking about pollution. My daughter suffers from asthma, which is why she moved to the Adirondacks. We need to clean the air not just for the climate crisis, but for people’s health. The pollution from fossil fuels in buildings in New York is estimated to be responsible for 2,000 deaths yearly, with about $22 billion in associated health care costs.
It will take time and effort to clean our air, but the technology is ready and economical for us to start digging out of the carbon hole caused by fossil fuels. It is time for Gov. Kathy Hochul and all our state representatives to lead the way to a bright future and do what is right for the health of the people and the planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.