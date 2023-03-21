We must not give up hope to conquer the climate crisis, even though the most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicate we are not doing enough to curb carbon pollution from fossil fuels.

I see progress in my neighborhood and the world. My husband and I switched to geothermal in February 2020 and our contribution to pollution was drastically reduced. Within walking distance from our home, two more houses are also installing geothermal systems. We have found that geothermal heating and cooling is much more efficient than fossil fuels, and unlike our neighbors’, our energy bills have not skyrocketed.

