People need to stop polluting the oceans. It is icky, dirty and disgusting. When you pollute the oceans, it kills marine life, hurts coral reefs and also affects humans. So we should stop ruining our oceans.
When you throw trash into the ocean, you probably are not thinking, but when you throw just one plastic bag into the ocean, you can kill marine life. For example, sea turtles eat jellyfish, and when a sea turtle spots a plastic bag, it looks like a jellyfish floating in the water. When a sea turtle spots it, he or she eats it, and gets very, very, very sick and then dies, or he or she can choke to death. Another example is that when fish see garbage in the ocean, they think it is food too. So the same thing happens. The animals eat the garbage, then get sick, or choke to death. If we keep polluting, then we will keep killing marine animals, and you don’t want to do that, do you?
Another reason is that when you pollute, it hurts coral reefs. Coral reefs are very, very pretty. But coral reefs are sharp too. When you throw plastic into the ocean, it can sink to the bottom of the ocean, then they can get stuck on coral reefs. When that happens it makes the coral reefs dirty, icky and disgusting. Coral reefs are not only pretty, they are also an ecosystem and a home to many colorful fish. If we don’t stop polluting, we will not only kill marine animals but we will also kill coral reefs.
Believe it or not, pollution also affects humans. The ocean provides over 70% of the oxygen we breathe, and more than 97% of the water we drink. If we keep throwing dangerous chemicals into the ocean, we won’t have as much oxygen to breathe, or water to drink. So we wouldn’t be able to live. Another reason is that we eat fish and marine animals, but if the marine animals eat the garbage then we can eat the fish and get sick. It is part of the food chain.
You might think that if you throw stuff into the ocean it doesn’t hurt anything, however it hurts coral reefs, marine animals and humans. People have to stop throwing plastic and garbage into the ocean. Here are three reasons why: when you throw plastic and garbage in the ocean it kills marine life, hurts coral reefs, and it also impacts humans. Is throwing trash into the ocean really worth killing marine animals and coral reefs and hurting humans? That’s why humans need to stop destroying our oceans.
JANIE PEASE
Third-grader at Fox Meadow Elementary School
