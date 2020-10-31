Some say the United States political system is off the rails. While the point may be valid, they should look to Scarsdale for inspiration. Scarsdale has utilized a nonpartisan system for nearly 110 years. The candidates for Scarsdale Village mayor and board of trustees are nominated for office after a private interview by a diverse committee of 30 residents.
The Citizens Nominating Committee is responsible for the enduring success of our system. Members of this committee are the architects and the builders of our future village government. In their interviews and deliberations, the foundations of leadership are established, a responsibility that is not to be taken lightly.
Some say every vote counts. This is particularly true for members of the Scarsdale CNC. CNC members need to be dedicated, conscientious and insightful. Sal Jain has the character and moral compass needed to serve as a CNC member. He is a Renaissance man: a successful real estate developer and builder of municipal infrastructure, a creator of full-length movie media on the international stage, an avid traveler and adventurer, and a husband and father to two sons.
Sal is committed to the Scarsdale community that he has called home for more than 32 years. He wholeheartedly embraces the Scarsdale volunteer mantra and has been an active member of the Scarsdale Forum and Scarsdale Downtown Revitalization Committee.
Scarsdale is a great place, not only for its location and homes, but more importantly for the people who live here and the collective spirit we create. Let us preserve this oasis. Sal Jain is that vanguard and we will all benefit from his contributions to the Scarsdale Citizens Nominating Committee, now and well into the future.
Vote Sal Jain on your mail-in ballot.
Garrett Capobianco
Tompkins Road
