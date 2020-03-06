Jeanne Richman had a quiet, no nonsense and straightforward approach to addressing most community issues. Using her keen intellect, she was a constant source of inspiration with her insights, ideas and solutions.
In his letter to the editor [“A remembrance of a generous friend and community volunteer,” Feb. 28], Vic Goldberg noted that among Jeanne’s many qualities was her “empathetic support of younger people trying to get involved in civic affairs.”
In the 1990s, we were both beneficiaries of that “empathetic support” and unparalleled mentoring. Although we will never achieve her stature, we will always be grateful to her for taking us under her wing and helping to shape and guide our careers in civic and community activities.
Jeanne Richman was a remarkable woman and, above all else, a genuine human being.
AMY PAULIN
New York State Assemblywoman, District 88
ANNE JANIAK
Founder, CEO, Women’s Enterprise Development Center Inc.
