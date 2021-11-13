Scarsdale is rightly proud of the splendid lifestyle and educational standards it has for its children, and proud of the efforts continually made to improve those standards and protect our children from harm. I doubt if any community in the United States has produced a citizen like Rippy Philipps, a financial executive, who has spent decades voluntarily helping Scarsdale youth as they meet the challenges of their school years.
It therefore strikes me as preposterous that Scarsdale management or any other authority or purported authority is debating the sale and use of marijuana in Scarsdale. Everyone knows that marijuana is the drug that not only debilitates youth but also is the leader in leading youth to harder and even more deadly drugs.
Scarsdale should immediately reject any and all attempted invasions of this poison.
ANDREW C. HARTZELL Jr.
Eastwoods Lane
