I was happy to read the article [“Resident, town differ on state of Greenburgh pool,” July 15] and want to thank The Scarsdale Inquirer for its good reporting. Instead of taking at face value Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) member David DePietto’s complaints in a letter to the editor [“Edgemonters deserve answers on plans for community pool,” May 20] about the way the town of Greenburgh is maintaining the town pool, the reporter, Todd Sliss, actually went to the facility to see it for himself and talked to the Greenburgh Parks and Rec Commissioner, Gerard Byrne, who is responsible for its maintenance and operation. The reporter noted that Mr. DePietto, the complainant, admitted he had not been to the pool for many years and he had no expertise or knowledge about pools or pool maintenance.

The article quoted Mr. Byrne at length about what the town has done to maintain and improve the facility over the past decade, extend its useful life, all the while being fiscally responsible. It’s called good government.

