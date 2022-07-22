I was happy to read the article [“Resident, town differ on state of Greenburgh pool,” July 15] and want to thank The Scarsdale Inquirer for its good reporting. Instead of taking at face value Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) member David DePietto’s complaints in a letter to the editor [“Edgemonters deserve answers on plans for community pool,” May 20] about the way the town of Greenburgh is maintaining the town pool, the reporter, Todd Sliss, actually went to the facility to see it for himself and talked to the Greenburgh Parks and Rec Commissioner, Gerard Byrne, who is responsible for its maintenance and operation. The reporter noted that Mr. DePietto, the complainant, admitted he had not been to the pool for many years and he had no expertise or knowledge about pools or pool maintenance.
The article quoted Mr. Byrne at length about what the town has done to maintain and improve the facility over the past decade, extend its useful life, all the while being fiscally responsible. It’s called good government.
Unfortunately, this has lately become the modus operandi of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee and its supporters. They lob unsubstantiated and misleading attacks against the town government in an effort to breathe life into their effort to bully Edgemont residents into incorporating as a village. Their literature and website are relentlessly negative, focusing on alleged “disenfranchisement” and “underrepresentation,” without telling us what they would change, what they would do differently, or how incorporation would make our lives better. They never address the costs of becoming a village, and the large and recurring increases in property taxes that adding an unnecessary layer of government might bring to all of us in Edgemont.
It’s also massively ironic that if Edgemont becomes a village, its residents will no longer have free access to the town pool that Mr. DePietto wrote about.
Those of us at Keep Edgemont want all the new and the newly interested members of the Edgemont community to know that we believe there is a large quiet majority of folks who don’t want more government, more taxes and diminished services. For those of you who are interested, please get in touch with us at Keep Edgemont through our email address, Keepedgemont@gmail.com.
