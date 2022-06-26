Now that we seem to have finally dealt with the gas blower noise issue, I hope it is time to deal with the light pollution problem.
I hope as enlightened individuals living in this beautiful village most of us realize we are not the only ones on this planet.
Light at nighttime is light pollution; animals and birds are distracted by it. Nighttime is supposed to be dark for our good as well as all other creatures.
Unfortunately I guess there are those who are still afraid of the dark. For security purposes please use motion sensitive light fixtures so that lights are not on all night. Keeping lights on all night is a waste, is not good for creatures who need darkness to rest and it takes away from the natural beauty of our environment.
We have light all day long; let us enjoy darkness at night, please.
Please make sure your lights are turned off at night. If you have to have light for security purposes, please install motion sensors.
Thank you on behalf of flora and fauna as well as sensitive Homo sapiens.
Be good. Do better. Do not waste.
LIKA LEVI
Lockwood Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.