I am writing in support of my good friend Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez as a candidate for the Scarsdale Board of Education.
I am a Scarsdale Greenacres resident and have known Mayra for the past six years, since working together on the Mandarin in the Middle School Initiative. Mayra is a dedicated member of the Scarsdale community, with two young children in Fox Meadow Elementary School. She tirelessly dedicates her time and energy to volunteerism in our schools and our village.
I strongly believe that Mayra would be an exceptional addition to the SBOE and a leading force for our community.
JOANNE D’AGOSTINO
Brewster Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.