I have lived in the Edgewood section of Scarsdale for more than 20 years with my wife, Norah, and our three kids, Daniel, David and Kate who are proud “woodies” and graduates of Scarsdale High School.
We are delighted to support Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for Scarsdale Board of Election trustee. She gives us a choice of candidates. Mayra is readily accessible, keeping everyone up to date on current events with regular social media postings. We get to ask her questions and she is happy to discuss issues. She is concerned, not only about working parents and our students, but is also sensitive to the role that empty nesters play.
Help us get Mayra elected to the Scarsdale Board of Education. She is one of us and has our back.
NORBERT HENNESSY
Sunset Drive
