I’m writing to support Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s candidacy for a seat on the Scarsdale School Board of Education. She is an incredible professional with significant volunteerism in and out of the Scarsdale community. She has two young children and has been living in Fox Meadow for almost nine years and I believe she is well qualified for this position with her extensive involvement around the school system. Her credentials include:
1. Co-chair of Fox Meadow Multicultural Committee for 5 years
2. Organizing the teacher’s appreciation lunch
3. Created and led writing workshops for third through fifth graders at the annual Young Writers’ Workshop
4. Chair and co-chair of Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee for three years
5. Member of the Education Committee (co-chair for 2 terms) with deep understanding and knowledge of the Scarsdale school budget and educational objectives
6. Assistant to Scarsdale Cub Scouts.
MELANEY CHAN
Sycamore Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.