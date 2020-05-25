My wife, Terri, and I as 40-year Scarsdale residents are supporting the election of Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez as a candidate for the Scarsdale Board of Education. We have been longtime supporters of the Scarsdale School system as our two sons went through 12 years of a Scarsdale education. We think Mayra would be an excellent school board member having two elementary school age children and understanding the challenge of teaching young children with distance learning. She has been a significant volunteer in the schools and the Scarsdale community including the co-chair of the Fox Meadow School Multicultural Committee, and Young Writers’ Workshop, the co-chair of the Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee with understanding of the school budget and educational needs of the district.
Mayra’s professional and educational background is extensive. She is a bank and capital markets risk consultant and trainer with international clients as the owner of MRV Associates. She holds degrees from Harvard/Radcliffe, the Lauder Institute and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and she studied at Hebrew University in Israel. Her analytical abilities would be helpful and important to the board with the economy in recession. Mayra will do her homework on behalf of the Scarsdale taxpayers.
Ballots for the school board election will be mailed Tuesday, May 26, and can be returned immediately with the already stamped envelope. Two candidates will be elected for the two open seats on the current school board. Scarsdale residents can vote for one or two candidates.
We urge you to vote for Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez to become our representative on the Scarsdale Board of Education. Ballots must be received at the board of education on Brewster Road by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 by hand or mailed several days earlier so the ballot is received by the deadline.
If you have any questions, please contact us at 914-646-4054 or by email at proscars@aol.com.
BOB and TERRI HARRISON
Fox Meadow Road
