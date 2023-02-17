The Scarsdale School Board’s appointment of Drew Patrick as superintendent is a very welcome development. The outpouring of celebration of the choice by community members, teachers, the Inquirer and others is noteworthy as Dr. Patrick has already distinguished himself in Scarsdale. We thank the seven trustees on the board of education under Amber Yusuf and Ron Schulhof’s leadership for the board’s thoughtful search and wise selection.
We are pleased that Dr. Patrick has quickly conveyed his plan for “active engagement of our students, faculty, staff, families and community partners” to develop “a common vision for our District.” And we welcome Dr. Patrick’s highlighting of “essential ‘power skills’” he sees as necessary to complement Scarsdale’s core curriculum: “critical thinking, skillful practice, compassionate leadership, non sibi contribution and lifelong learning.”
