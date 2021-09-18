We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the Scarsdale Sanitation Department personnel for the amazing work they did during the past two weeks after Hurricane Ida due to all the flooding we had.
The amount of damaged debris they picked up was unlike any we had ever seen.
Our village is fortunate to have such a hardworking sanitation department and so many people there who take their jobs seriously. Our regular sanitation guy, Mike, has been outstanding in his help during this difficult time and we are most grateful to him especially.
SUSAN and JOE LEVINE
Ardmore Road
