As a trade association for the green industry, The New York State Turf & Landscape Association and its members are licensed professionals and adhere to the equipment regulations for Westchester County. The Association feels that we need to address the unfair and unrealistic leaf blower legislation which landscapers and homeowners are so upset over.
All Westchester County municipalities, cities, towns and villages are imposing severe leaf blower regulations. So unrealistic, that some of them allow their own municipal workers to use multiple gas-powered blowers on town properties. This rule being implemented only on the Industry, but not on your municipal workers is extremely unjust. We have video of Larchmont municipal workers in full force using backpacks, push ground blowers and blowers attached to a tractor, with no repercussions to them.
It is a restriction of trade taking our necessary tools away from us that we need to perform our services efficiently, quickly and affordably. The professionals in the industry take pride in their work and it’s thanks to them that local municipalities are so beautiful and desirable when all the properties are clean and well maintained. Without proper equipment, the beautification of your towns and villages is going to decline.
The technology for electric and battery-operated equipment is just not up to par and it is not available at the moment. Also, the cost of the equipment and the amount of batteries needed on a daily basis presents a hardship for most. Not to mention, electric and battery-operated blowers do not have enough power to get the job done in the normal time frame as gas-powered blowers do. This results in more labor, which means more cost to everyone, including the homeowner. It means more running time of the electric and battery-operated equipment resulting in more noise.
Landscapers will need approximately 16 batteries a day in order to use one blower at half the power. In order to keep the batteries charged, a gas-powered generator is needed and uses more gas than the gas-powered blower.
Carrying so many lithium–ion batteries around in trucks and vans in the heat of the summer creates a hazardous condition, a fire risk and potential for explosion and severe injury. These batteries are being scrutinized by the U.S. Department of Transportation for this reason. Your focus is on gas-powered equipment being too noisy. What about the dangers of commercial use of battery-powered equipment? What about the potential for batteries to explode while being used commercially, to cause cancer with prolonged use, and concerns over where to dispose of used batteries?
While municipalities talk about “going green” for the environment, their trucks and equipment run on diesel, which do not have diesel particulate filters.
We need to reach a reasonable compromise. We have retained legal counsel. It is our intention to bring these concerns forward to seek to reopen dialogue with communities that have enacted or are considering battery equipment mandates. We hope for fair treatment.
Michael Iorio
President
On behalf of New York State Turf & Landscape Association officers and board members
