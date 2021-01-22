It was encouraging to watch the Zoom meeting of the village board in action [Jan. 12], discussing regulations to limit the use of leaf blowers in our village. Restricting the types of leaf blowers and the times permitted are a very good start. There was discussion of licensing and a tiered scale for noise infraction fines, all very good steps.
The proposed legislation should be expanded to limit the noise and pollutants being generated by all landscaping equipment. To impose restrictions on leaf blowers alone is not enough. Residents shouldn’t be made to endure fumes and factorylike sound from 48-inch lawn mowers designed for use on a golf course or the whir of the ubiquitous 2-cycle weed whacker (which creates more pollution than my sorely missed 1973 Dodge Dart).
I applaud the board’s empathy and heartfelt consideration toward the landscaping community — it’s only right to include them in the discussion … but when I hear machines running at 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon (and this has gone on for years) and I see the same old noisy polluting equipment, I am not so empathetic. Why should any resident have to go into their house for 45 minutes to avoid the overwhelming noise and fumes made by others?
When I rake my leaves (I do all my gardening by hand), I am fascinated at how weightless they are, and I am amazed and delighted by how many I can fit into one brown leaf bag. On our property there may have been 20 bags this fall, and we are surrounded by many great towering trees on every side. So what is all the fuss, and noise and pollution about?
Sound is additive. I hope the village board will pursue the leaf blower ban Option 1, plus limit the noise levels for each type of gardening equipment (there are quiet gas blowers available), limit the number of machines running at the same time and how far apart workers from the same landscaping company can operate these machines. Since there has been free rein, it has been abused and that has not worked, therefore good guidelines must be enacted to help us enjoy the outdoors and our own properties.
John Bonanno
Carman Road
Former co-chair Scarsdale Forum Neighborhood Character Committee
Former Arthur Manor co-president
