There have been several recent letters to the editor about the recent ruling in the Shelbourne case, which permitted the construction of an assisted living facility at a location where it normally would not be allowed, over the objections of local residents, civic associations and the Greenville Fire District. One of the most disturbing aspects of that decision was its ruling that the Edgemont residents who sued had no legal standing to challenge the Town’s decision to allow the facility to be constructed. The court ruled that even the Edgemont residents who lived close to the project had not shown they had standing to bring suit. The practical impact of that ruling is that Edgemont residents will be powerless to oppose the Town’s land use decisions — even if they are unlawful — because any legal challenge will be met with the Shelbourne precedent.
Opponents of Edgemont’s incorporation have attempted to minimize the significance of the ruling. In a recent letter to the Inquirer, the chair of the Greenburgh Planning Board stated that “Edgemont residents could have had legal recourse if any Edgemont resident within 500 feet of Shelbourne had joined the lawsuits,” but “[t]hey did not.” Last week’s edition contained a similar letter from the chair’s wife, stating that the court found no standing based on “the failure to find even one Edgemont resident in adjacent property with a complaint against the development to be part of the suits.”
Quoting from the petition, the trial court stated that one of the petitioners resides on a property that “abuts the proposed project,” two other petitioners jointly reside on another property that “abuts the proposed project,” another two petitioners reside on and own another property that “together are within 141 feet of the proposed project,” and two other petitioners reside on one and own another property “within 283 feet of the proposed project.” Despite those facts, the court ruled that none of the petitioners had standing to sue. The Second Department upheld that ruling. If the people who live directly next door to the project do not have the right to bring suit, how could anyone else?
As counsel to the residents and the civic associations, I was surprised to see these complete misrepresentations of unassailable facts. But the letters also created the false impression that those who live closest to the project did not even care about the issue. The fact that they sued proves otherwise.
Everyone is of course free to their own opinion about the Shelbourne decision, but any discussion should be based on an accurate description of the facts.
Bob Bernstein
Old Colony Road
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.