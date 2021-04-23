Scarsdale residents should know about the gas-powered leaf blower ban that takes affect this year on May 1 and extends through Sept. 30.
The purpose of the ban, which will be enforced, is to reduce noise and air pollution during the months when people enjoy being outdoors.
Residents are asked to ensure that their landscapers comply with the ban, which is an essential element of its success. Those who do not comply will be subject to fines.
Electric blowers may be used at any time.
Leaving mowed grass clippings on the lawn where they can act as fertilizer is a separate benefit of the ban and is also encouraged, as is mulching your leaves.
I tried both and I love the results.
Susan Levine
Ardmore Road
