Lois Rehm died last Sunday. Every member of the community should mourn her death as they would that of a friend. Lois served as clerk of the Scarsdale School District and as secretary to the district superintendent. We have all benefited from her service. She is the perfect example of how the greatness of an organization is built on the sustained dedication and quiet effectiveness of individuals who do not seek public acknowledgement. She had a difficult job and undertook it with class and warmth that endeared her to all who had the privilege to work with her.
I first met Lois as a new school board member. I am confident that every board member who served during Lois's tenure has fond memories of the support, guidance and gentle reminders she provided in an atmosphere of mutual respect.
Think of Lois as you enjoy the value of a Scarsdale education.
BOB STEVES
Fairview Rd
Former president of the Scarsdale Board of Education and former mayor of the Village of Scarsdale
