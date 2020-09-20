Millions of Americans, even some in Scarsdale and Greenburgh, are unemployed and in economic harm’s way while our federal legislators went on monthlong paid vacations. Now they are back and it is déjà vu.
The fault lies not in ourselves, but with our elected officials.
This nonpartisan criticism, aimed at both the Senate and the House, has to do with their collective failure to take decisive and timely action before the July 31 expiration of the CARES Act — leaving millions jobless and despairing.
Both parties’ inaction seems neither intentionally punitive nor November centric, but still, hunger pangs, shelter and health needs persist for the unemployed amid the persistent pandemic. Talk of relief has been in the news since spring, but nothing new has been achieved.
And whatever happened to that second round of $1,200 — unrelated to unemployment benefits?
Even President Donald Trump’s concession to providing temporary relief went nowhere. His Lost Wages Assistance executive order found few states plugged in and disbursing funds. But that lagging relief, funded partly by unspent FEMA surpluses and partly by reducing some unemployment benefits, will find its way this week to New York’s jobless as a short-term additional payment of $300 weekly, for a total payout of $900. Then what?
Months ago, the House passed an extension of the CARES Act ($600 weekly) through Dec. 27, but the Senate failed to agree on a compromise measure; they negotiated back and forth before their summer vacation, then fled an apparently irreconcilable impasse, leaving needy constituents with only muddled hopes of maybe $200; $300; $400 minus $100; again $600 or … $0.
How could this happen in bountiful America? How could members of the legislative branch pack suitcases while so many of their constituents struggle? After a few weeks’ effort, legislators will recess for election season, leaving the poor among us to get poorer.
Even if both branches do agree on a compromise with a Dec. 27 expiration date, what will happen if the economy is no better off, if not worse, than now? Another recess looms in Washington during the year-end holidays, and the first weeks of January are typically devoid of action as legislators await the presidential swearing-in ceremony. It seems doubtful any new financial assistance would be forthcoming during that period while hunger, shelter and health issues continue unabated for the unemployed.
With the expiration of the original $600 and with financial problems increasing daily, politicos might be excused for their initial efforts navigating uncharted waters. But their subsequent attempts have failed to plan for the inevitable need to authorize relief down the road. How many repeats of this scenario are necessary before elected officials master its learning curve?
What it all comes down to is legislative gridlock, and there needs to be a mechanism to unblock log jams. The following solution, though unscientific, may be the only way to get some money flowing to where it is desperately needed.
Ergo, default to the coin toss, heads or tails, not endless guff about making America great again.
HAL SAMIS
N. Washington Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.