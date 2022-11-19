Music is an international language, a common human language, whether classical or jazz, piano playing, or partner jazz dancing. I first attended the Hoff-Barthelson Music School when I was 5 years old and continued through to my “graduation” classical piano recital concert, which took place while I was also at Scarsdale High School, Class of 1991. My classical piano and music theory years growing up as a kid at Hoff-Barthelson became the foundation of my musical understanding that was helpful when I started swing dancing (for fun) Lindy Hop around 1998 in New York City. Lessons from Hoff-Barthelson were also central to my educational experience in Scarsdale before I attended the University of Rochester (Class of ’95; ’04 MBA) and New York Law School (JD Class of 2020, evening).

The photographs now on display in the lobby of Hoff-Barthelson Music School [“Photo exhibit reveals how Hoff-Barthelson’s headquarters evolved over the decades,” Nov. 4] are from 1925, the same year that the English Tudor house where our family previously resided — the home I grew up in with my sister — was built on Lockwood Road next to the music school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.