Music is an international language, a common human language, whether classical or jazz, piano playing, or partner jazz dancing. I first attended the Hoff-Barthelson Music School when I was 5 years old and continued through to my “graduation” classical piano recital concert, which took place while I was also at Scarsdale High School, Class of 1991. My classical piano and music theory years growing up as a kid at Hoff-Barthelson became the foundation of my musical understanding that was helpful when I started swing dancing (for fun) Lindy Hop around 1998 in New York City. Lessons from Hoff-Barthelson were also central to my educational experience in Scarsdale before I attended the University of Rochester (Class of ’95; ’04 MBA) and New York Law School (JD Class of 2020, evening).
The photographs now on display in the lobby of Hoff-Barthelson Music School [“Photo exhibit reveals how Hoff-Barthelson’s headquarters evolved over the decades,” Nov. 4] are from 1925, the same year that the English Tudor house where our family previously resided — the home I grew up in with my sister — was built on Lockwood Road next to the music school.
Memories of Mary Helton, faculty since 1952 and the director until 1999, include my kindergarten piano audition and her presence and encouragement over years. I also remember playing with my Fox Meadow Elementary School friends in the back and side yards of the school, across the street from our house. Other memories include the annual holiday festival with the many Japanese families who prepared sushi and gyoza, and who taught a workshop on how to write a few words in kanji, the Japanese characters, with a brush.
Years ago, when I researched the history of Hoff-Barthelson in The Scarsdale Inquirer and other records at the Scarsdale Library, I discovered that the land was previously the Lockwood Collegiate School. I could see from the property maps that the location of our house’s driveway by the side of the school was where the Lockwood school’s tennis court had been located. And the stone wall on Lockwood Road that runs through the many backyards down the hill was the boundary of the fields of the original school.
The current Hoff-Barthelson school is a timeless and historic site for the community that I hope you have a chance to visit someday to share in the international language of music.
