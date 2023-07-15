February 2023. And I am already excited. My son’s high school lax team made it to the state semis in 2022 and, despite the lack of a few key seniors, the bulk of the team was intact and stronger. Could they win states? What impact would that have on the school, the team, my son and his experiences?
I am embarrassed to say I kept thinking of performance. Of winning. What that would bring. Not what coming together as a team, as brothers, to unite behind that purpose would bring.
But that’s just what they did. Unite. That was the win.
During the whole season they showed collaboration. Acceptance. Kindness. Grit. Unification behind a common goal — despite differences in height, weight, color, religion — and, dare I say — probably even political beliefs. The road to get there was even more of a win than a potential win.
They were a part of something larger than themselves.
Brothers from different mothers.
There were the disappointments. The oh-too-many games lost by just one. The uber disappointing loss where they just didn’t come together as a team at all, and decided afterward, on their own, that they were going to run sprints and practice to show what it is like to work together.
And then there were the big game wins. The three-peat Section 1 win. The regional win, 2nd year in a row, a come-from-behind-by-5 and win in the last four seconds of the fourth quarter.
In unifying behind a common goal, it’s the unification and the path to get there that is more important, often, than achieving the goal itself. The common experiences illuminate similarities as well as the differences that exist. A strong team learns how to leverage those differences, figuring out how to work and achieve together.
In a world today where there is so much divisiveness and strife, where people don’t want to accept differences or figure out what they share in common and ostracize what they don’t, this team of 26 boys showed us all how that can be overcome.
They won even when they lost; when they worked as brothers and showed unparalleled belief in each other and their cause. That was and is the win.
In light of the recent celebration of Independence Day, shouldn’t we all be reminded that we are all Americans first? As Americans, what could we achieve if we first sought to define what we share in common? That we are brothers and sisters despite having different mothers?
