This is an open letter to the Scarsdale Board of Education and all of the administrators, teachers, staff, parents and community members participating in Scarsdale Schools’ restart efforts:
Thank you.
Beginning in March, you faced the unique and unexpected challenge of having to quickly transition an entire school district to remote learning, with many of you also dealing with diverse personal circumstances related to the pandemic. Today, faced with a world that is in a constant state of flux, you are tasked with developing not one, but three very different plans to reopen our schools this fall. The issues are highly complex. The decisions that lay ahead come with difficult tradeoffs.
As the parent of rising fifth and ninth graders, I would like to personally thank all of you for your hard work and dedication to our children and to the community. The pressure of planning for the education and safety of our children and staff amid the current environment is enormous without mentioning the high expectations we have within the Scarsdale community.
It is unlikely that the restart plans will be perfect for any one child or family. There will be decisions made that my family may be disappointed with. However, I know that no decision will have been taken lightly. I am confident that the plans will be well thought out, thoroughly discussed, balanced, will reflect community input and will be the product of extremely hard working and well-intentioned individuals. Mistakes will be made, and in turn changes will be implemented wherever possible.
It is easy to play Monday morning quarterback and I will resist that urge. I will do my best to encourage my fellow community members to silence the alarm bells, to resist the spread of rumors, to listen carefully to those that we have tasked with guiding our schools, and to provide respectful feedback.
Thank you again. My family and I are extremely appreciative for all you are doing. I believe we will look back on this time and be grateful for those who have worked tirelessly during the summer of 2020 in the interest of our children.
Craig Bender
Huntington Road
