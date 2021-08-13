Over the past several years, I have read as well as written numerous letters about Edgemont’s proposed incorporation. The letter from Zach Borenstein [“The incorporation of Edgemont would be ‘misguided’; Aug. 6] in last week’s Scarsdale Inquirer sums up the issue best. What is most interesting to note is that Mr. Borenstein has no skin in the incorporation game. While he grew up in Edgemont and graduated from Edgemont High School, he now lives in the deep South.
As Mr. Borenstein so aptly states “the incorporation of Edgemont would be misguided.” He goes on to state that we should be celebrating the fact that we are part of the Town of Greenburgh and its diversity rather than be embarrassed by it. I heartily agree. Greenburgh is a special place. It is diverse but it is a town where people work together to help each other — not walk away.
The Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) will likely argue that they have no plans to walk away if they are successful in becoming a village. They will be a part of the town just like Ardsley, Tarrytown, etc. It is not the same thing. Incorporation will pull more than $17 million in tax revenue from the town. The EIC says they will buy back some of the town services. Really? At what price? If they buy them back at a discount, that will place an additional tax burden on the remainder of Greenburgh, which they claim to love.
The EIC apparently wants to create or (solidify) its own little bubble regardless of the impact the remainder of the town. At the end of the day, it won’t save anyone in Edgemont tax dollars. The new village infrastructure and corresponding debt from starting a village will see to that.
So, why do it all?
They say it is to control land use decisions. What land-use decisions has the town made that caused the EIC such concern? The damages created in the case of Dromore Road were caused largely by protests from the Edgemont community. Would it have ended up differently if Edgemont were a village? If they tried to stop Dromore because the village modified zoning laws to preclude the building of affordable housing or any kind of multi-family housing, the village would be sued.
Mr. Borenstein has it exactly right. Incorporation is about isolating Edgemont from the town as much as possible. How sad is that? Is that the community we in Edgemont want to live in — one that is exclusionary? Do we really want our kids to think people who don’t have a least one BMW in the driveway are economically challenged? Isn’t it better to become closer to Greenburgh (like Edgemont used to be) rather than further away?
Mr. Borenstein was not right about one thing. Incorporation is not misguided. It is guided by people who want to live inside a bubble and turn Edgemont into an exclusive little village.
Hugh Schwartz
Sherwood Place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.