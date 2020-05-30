Digital Editor’s Note: The Scarsdale Inquirer received 32 letters in support of the three Scarsdale School Board candidates — SBNC nominees Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, and challenger Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez — for this week’s newspaper. We have decided to run the letters on the website under four headings: Letters dually supporting SBNC candidates Klein, Yusuf (which you are reading now); Letters supporting Robert Klein for school board; Letters supporting Amber Yusuf for school board; and Letters supporting Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for school board. The posts for each of the individual candidates will be live this evening, Saturday, May 30.
SBNC produces excellent candidates
We moved to Scarsdale 23 years ago, raised our three children in the school system, and throughout the years have seen the benefits of the nonpartisan nominating system of government. More often than not, this process produces superior outcomes for our community. Our schools work well, police, fire and civic services are excellent.
The distinctive quality of our schools and communal life derive, in large part, from their origins in our nonpartisan government system. By steering clear of contentious elections, we inspire a wider diversity of candidates to participate in the process, and the SBNC itself produces excellent candidates though its rigorous vetting. I strongly support SBNC candidates Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf for the Scarsdale Board of Education and urge you to join me.
ANDREW SUZMAN
Reimer Road
Klein and Yusuf are the leaders we need in uncertain times
I am writing to express my support for the school budget and the two highly qualified and extensively vetted candidates for school board, Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf. They each bring their substantial talents, wisdom and experience to the position. We are in unique and uncertain times. We need leaders who have demonstrated the temperament to handle difficult and contentious situations, the ability to show grace under pressure and a willingness to listen to others, because that is what produces the best outcomes. Both Robert and Amber are such individuals, and I urge you to vote for them.
We are living through unprecedented times and need leaders who can handle crisis, not those who seek to create it. Debate and discussion are healthy and play a vital role in a democracy, but how we conduct ourselves, how we disagree, and how we work together to find solutions is what is important.
Please remember to vote and mail your ballots back as soon as possible. I encourage you to support both Robert and Amber. We are fortunate that they have offered to serve our community. Be well and take care of yourselves and your families.
DARA GRUENBERG
Hampton Road
Candidates Klein, Yusuf have demonstrated dedication to serve
Each January, members of our community have the opportunity to elect representatives to the School Board Nominating Committee, Scarsdale’s nonpartisan body that recommends candidates to serve as members of the board of education. I have seen firsthand, during my tenure on the SBNC Committee as well as administrative chair and Joint [Committee] chair over seven years, how thoughtful consideration and full vetting of board of education candidates has yielded exceptional members of our community to serve as stewards of Scarsdale’s education system.
This component of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system has served our residents well for decades. Scarsdale continues to be recognized as one of the country’s premier public school systems, in part due to the process we have endorsed for our BOE elections. The partisan rancor and political divisions present in other communities is usually not seen here. And the SBNC is a vital component of maintaining thoughtful debate, deliberation and community decorum. The 30 members of the SBNC, representing equally all of the elementary school districts and volunteering their time for review of potential candidates, are entrusted with selecting the highest quality candidates for our community’s review and election to the school board. This year is no exception.
The two candidates submitted by our elected SBNC representatives — Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein — have shown their full capabilities and dedication to serve our students and community with enthusiasm, passion and without favor to specific causes. Amber and Robert have the full support of our elected SBNC members. Both eminently qualified to serve, they have the well-being of our students as their first priority and, concurrently, an eye to fiscal responsibility that many of us feel is vital during the current environment.
In addition, I encourage all Scarsdale residents to consider involvement in our School Board Nominating Committee. You’ll play a direct part in shaping the future of Scarsdale Schools, reviewing future school board candidates, and ensuring our district remains one of our nation’s finest.
For the June 9 election, all eligible voters will receive an absentee ballot in the mail as there will not be in-person voting. Please be sure to submit your vote by returning your ballot in the postage-paid return envelope as soon as possible. All absentee ballots must be received by June 9 — not postmarked by that date.
Please join me in support of the Scarsdale nonpartisan system and the SBNC’s candidates, Amber Yusuf & Robert Klein.
WENDY K. GENDEL
Brookby Road
Klein, Yusuf excellent candidates; opposition unfit for board
I am writing in support of Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf for the Scarsdale Board of Education. Bob and Amber have the skills, qualities and experience that will make them great members of the board of education.
Bob has lived in our community for more than 30 years. He is an architect and his wife Jane is a teacher. As a parent of two adult children who went through Scarsdale Schools, Bob has a broad perspective of the school system. His professional career as an architect will be valuable to the board as the district has numerous capital projects underway. Since retiring, Bob has been active as a founding board member of Neighbors for Refugees, a nonpolitical, grassroots humanitarian group. Bob’s volunteer work reflects his desire to give back to the community and lend his experience, expertise and perspective. Bob is levelheaded, congenial, works well with others and will be a valuable addition to the school board.
Amber is a mother of two middle school children in the district, has an MBA and is the director of operations for a successful financial technology company. On top of her academic and work pedigree, she has volunteered extensively for our community and schools. Throughout Amber’s 10 years of volunteering, she has consistently been elected to progressively more senior leadership roles including terms as Heathcote PTA president and PTC president. I have known Amber personally for many years and we have worked as volunteer colleagues on various school projects. She is intelligent, a pleasure to work with, a team player if there ever was one, and someone who can and does get things done.
I have also worked with the other candidate running this year, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez. Mayra lacks the qualities demonstrated by Amber and Bob, such as the ability to get things done by achieving consensus with other members of an organization. One example, out of many, is that when Mayra did not agree with others on the Scarsdale Forum, she accessed the organization’s email system and sent an unauthorized and inappropriate mass-email grievance letter to the entire forum membership. Her letter contained false statements, unsupported accusations, attacks on the Scarsdale Forum as an organization, and on some of the forum board members. Her actions were a violation of ethics, confidentiality and the trust bestowed on a forum board member. This is not how you work in an organization or with other people, and is definitely not an appropriate type of behavior for someone running for the board of education. In my mind this action alone disqualifies her from being a member of our board of education.
I hope that our community votes to support Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf, two highly qualified candidates who will positively contribute to the board of education and our school community.
MICHELLE STERLING
Brayton Road
Candidate for BOE spread negative, misleading information
Within the next few days, Scarsdale residents will be asked to choose two of three candidates for the school board. Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein were vetted and chosen by Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee. The other candidate, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, was not, and has decided to challenge them.
I have worked with Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez on several Scarsdale Forum committees, witnessed her often contentious interactions at village board meetings, and read her various newsletters and online comments filled with misleading information and groundless accusations. Unequivocally, she is not suitable for this important leadership position.
Here are two examples:
First, in the comments section under a very favorable December 2019 New York Times article about Scarsdale — an article likely to be read by anyone considering moving here — she posted several negative comments. Some of Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s most outrageous comments were eventually removed, either by her or by NY Times moderators, but others remain. One reader, recognizing her screen name, replied: “I see we’ve taken this ongoing insanity national now. Doesn’t this ever get tired?”
Second, in November 2018, Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez championed a slim report by a fringe organization, Truth in Accounting (TIA), titled “Scarsdale Financially Distressed.” She disseminated this two-page report widely via email and Facebook, and even wrote about it in an article she contributed to Forbes: “This September, [TIA] gave Westchester County and the Village of Scarsdale… a near-failing grade of ‘D.’” In a similar article she wrote for Crain’s New York, she quotes from the report: “Scarsdale’s financial condition is not only disconcerting, but also misleading as government officials have failed to disclose significant amounts of retirement debt on the village’s balance sheet.”
I was curious and confused about this “Truth in Accounting” report since Moody’s had just reaffirmed Scarsdale’s Aaa rating, their highest rating possible. The two-page TIA report did not cite its data sources, so I reached out to its CEO for more information. Besides the questionable premise of declaring “distress” by simply comparing long-term liabilities to short-term assets, the TIA CEO said that several of the assumptions used in their calculations were based on statewide averages and not actual figures for Scarsdale. As for the supposed hidden retirement debt, all of it has been disclosed in the village’s annual financial statements since at least 2002, in conformity with GASB accounting standards.
So not only did Ms. Kirkendall-Rodríguez unnecessarily spread negative and misleading information about Scarsdale in a national publication, she did so by quoting a deceptive and flawed report.
Fortunately, Scarsdale has two qualified choices in Amber Yusuf and Bob Klein, vetted and nominated by the SBNC. Please vote for them.
STEVE PASS
Shawnee Road
Candidates Klein, Yusuf are accomplished, open-minded
This year, it is essential that all Scarsdale School District voters demonstrate their support for the nonpartisan SBNC process, a candidate selection system that has served Scarsdale well for many decades. Created to protect our district from the often contentious political environment that exists in many neighboring communities, our process has produced highly qualified school board members who have the skills to resolve amicably the difficult issues facing the district, and, most importantly, do not have their own personal agendas to promote.
The nonpartisan system is an open process that has been amended over the years in response to changing times and community expectations. Any district resident can run for a seat on the SBNC, and anyone can submit his/her name to be considered as a nominee for a school board position. It is impressive to observe how seriously this diverse elected committee of 30 residents, representing all areas of Scarsdale, takes its responsibilities, spending hours doing their due diligence to identify the most qualified candidates for the positions.
Amber Yusuf has demonstrated her deep commitment to Scarsdale Schools through impressive leadership roles and is likely more familiar to the community, so we will focus on introducing you to an equally qualified nominee, Robert Klein. Bob has been a Scarsdale resident for 36 years. Raising two children who graduated from Scarsdale High School, he is familiar with the culture and expectations of the community. In his career in architecture, his professional experience was in the “pre-planning” end of the business. Interviewing clients, listening carefully and critically to their needs to establish the guidelines for successful applications. He ensured that large-scale and complex projects would meet clients’ needs. In addition, Bob shared these skills with architecture students and other professionals teaching at Harvard, Cornell, Columbia and other institutions.
A global citizen, Bob currently serves as a board member of Neighbors for Refugees, an organization he helped establish in order to serve vulnerable populations, committed to welcoming, protecting and advocating for refugees in our community and abroad.
A little closer to home, Bob is mentoring a group of high school students who attend ACE (Architecture Construction and Engineering), a program that meets weekly to encourage and inspire students interested in architecture and engineering. Bob serves on the board of Clay Arts Center in Port Chester and served as president of Chavurah Tikvah for two nonconsecutive three-year terms.
Bob Klein’s contributions to the local community, and global community at large, have been hands on. Not so much about his own voice but giving voice to others.
What is needed most on our board during these challenging times are candidates who know how to keep an open mind on each and every question and understand how to build consensus to serve our students’ best interests. That is why we all need to mark our mail-in ballots in support of Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, two accomplished, open-minded candidates — and return the ballots promptly before June 9.
RITA GOLDEN
Ridgedale Road
JILL SPIELER
Claremont Road
Former BOE member favors SBNC slate over challenger
As a former trustee and president of the Scarsdale Board of Education (2004-10), I’m keenly aware of the qualities that best serve our community, and so are your neighbors, the well-informed, elected members of the School Board Nominating Committee. Trustees need to listen, leave preconceived notions behind, and demonstrate willingness to change their minds when presented with facts or interesting opinions they hadn’t previously considered. An excellent trustee serves without ego in a team environment and deploys an open mind and his/her common sense. No particular skill set is needed — the math of the job is easily handled by many Scarsdale residents and the administration employs or hires paid professionals to perform various functions. If the SBNC has selected Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf, you can be confident they have been nominated because they possess the needed capabilities and required personal characteristics in abundance.
Unfortunately, this strong slate, nominated after a thorough process, is being challenged by Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez. Over many decades, Scarsdale’s reliance on the SBNC and their confidential vetting process has resulted in superb leadership and a district nationally recognized for excellence. Yet Kirkendall-Rodríguez is forcing an unnecessary contested election and therefore I am compelled to offer my opinion that she is a poor choice to serve as a trustee on the Scarsdale Board of Education. My rationale, in part:
• Kirkendall-Rodríguez has led the Article 78 lawsuit against Scarsdale, and even with the added support of pro bono lawyers, the lawsuit is defended at taxpayers’ expense. The suit was dismissed due to “a lack of substance and empirical data.” After losing, she filed an appeal.
• At a Dec. 11, 2019 village board meeting, Kirkendall-Rodríguez concluded her public remarks by losing her cool and saying to the mayor, “Well, you’re just trying to cover things up.” No facts to support this claim were offered, and this is not the temperament we should seek in our elected officials.
Full disclosure, I’ve never met Kirkendall-Rodríguez, Klein or Yusuf. I follow Scarsdale politics through this newspaper, websites, televised meetings and discourse with my neighbors. That said, there is a very substantial amount of information in the public domain, only some of which I cite above, that leads me to conclude that we should soundly reject Kirkendall-Rodríguez. The SBNC does a tremendous job for Scarsdale, and the process has served us very well for decades. I trust it, and you should too.
Please support SBNC nominees Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf, and vote in support of the proposed budget as soon as your ballot arrives in the mail.
JEFF BLATT
Walworth Avenue
SBNC found the ‘right stuff’ in its school board nominees
In order to best serve our community, members of the Scarsdale School Board need to have good judgment, discretion, endless patience and thick skins. They need to be trustworthy. With only one vote of seven, they each need to be collegial consensus builders, not relentless pointer-outers. The community benefits when they know how to ask important questions without presumption. Tone matters. Often, they need to compromise. They will be required to actively listen, respectfully and for a long time. We need board members who value both confidentiality and transparency — and know how to determine when each is required. Scarsdale’s children are involved. It’s a tough, often thankless job and those who hold it must be dependable.
I am serving my third and final year on the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) and stepped up to co-chair the campaign, with Art Rublin and a large committee of community leaders, to elect the qualified SBNC nominees, Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf. Both of these candidates have been thoroughly vetted based on their character and experience. It is not only about what things they have done or schools they attended — though impressive — it’s about who they are, and how they will represent and communicate with all of us as the policy and fiduciary stewards of our cherished school system.
I am confident the SBNC found the right stuff in Bob and Amber. With respect, integrity and intelligence, our community thrives, even in these difficult times.
Please vote for Klein and Yusuf. Integrity. Trustworthy. Balanced. Prudent. Thick-skinned. Listeners.
And also, please vote YES for the school budget, the result of a robust process navigated by our school board, administration and community stakeholders, and in service to our students and taxpayers.
Mail-in ballots must be returned by or before June 9.
We are all in this together.
DIANE GREENWALD
Campaign co-chair
Coalition for Scarsdale Schools
SBNC slate Klein, Yusuf, will prove to be the school board leaders we need
I am writing in support of Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, who have been nominated by our dedicated nonpartisan School Board Nominating Committee as candidates for the Scarsdale School Board.
As a 35-year resident of Scarsdale, who chose this community based upon the ideals of public education and Scarsdale’s exceptional school system, I am confident that my friend Bob Klein will be a great asset to the board. Bob’s distinguished career path as a licensed architect includes unique strategic planning experience which gives him great skill in asking the tough questions, creative problem solving and facilitating consensus in decision making. Bob has the requisite financial experience credentials, having managed multimillion dollar consulting budgets and large teams.
Perhaps more important is his open-minded attitude, skill at being a team player, sincerity and desire to give back to the Scarsdale community in which he chose to raise his family. In recent years, Bob has increased the time and energy he pours into the different community service initiatives he is involved in. Bob is a proactive lifelong learner, reflecting the value he places on education.
The residents of Scarsdale would be fortunate to have Bob on the school board and I support the SBNC’s nomination of Bob Klein and Amber Yusuf.
DIANE SIMON LEVIN
Ridgedale Road
