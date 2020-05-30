Digital Editor’s Note: The Scarsdale Inquirer received 32 letters in support of the three Scarsdale School Board candidates — SBNC nominees Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, and challenger Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez — for this week’s newspaper. We have decided to run the letters on the website under four headings: Letters dually supporting SBNC candidates Klein, Yusuf (which you are reading now); Letters supporting Robert Klein for school board; Letters supporting Amber Yusuf for school board; and Letters supporting Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for school board.
Yusuf pledges to balance educational excellence, fiscal prudence
Thank you to the Inquirer for including my profile as a school board candidate in last week’s issue. I appreciate your balanced coverage of the election. I was honored to be nominated, along with Bob Klein, by the School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) in March. I hope to bring my experience as a proven PTA leader and seasoned professional to serve our community as a trustee on Scarsdale’s board of education.
With training as an electrical engineer from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from the University of California Berkeley, I am an analytical thinker able to problem-solve holistically. Open-minded by nature, I enjoy hearing different viewpoints, and solving issues by building consensus with all stakeholders. I am passionate about public education, and have focused my volunteer efforts around education, including serving as After-School Clubs chair and co-chair of the (postponed) STEAM Day.
I have also had a progressive leadership track within the Scarsdale School District community, as Heathcote PTA president and subsequently Scarsdale Parent-Teacher Council president. I am proud to have earned the respect and confidence of Scarsdale’s vital parent population, which together with empty nesters and others in the community support our schools. I balance my volunteer activities with my work and family commitments, including serving as a “hockey mom” and wife of a hockey coach.
If elected to be a member of the board of education, I will balance a prioritization of educational excellence in Scarsdale with fiscal prudence. I intend to proactively seek input from a range of community members to more fully understand constituent issues. As a team player, I hope to provide a moderate and principled viewpoint, ensuring board decisions reflect Scarsdale community values.
Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters. Voters should be on the lookout for ballots, as they must be returned via prepaid envelope no later than 5 p.m. on June 9. I respectfully ask that voters elect myself and Bob Klein, and support the proposed school district budget.
AMBER YUSUF
Myrtledale Road
Skills honed at PTC will serve Yusuf well on school board
It gives me great pleasure to endorse Amber Yusuf, who was nominated by the School Board Nominating Committee for a trustee position on the Scarsdale Board of Education. I am making this endorsement in my individual capacity and not in my position as CHILD co-chair.
I was lucky enough to serve as a CHILD co-chair last year when Amber served as Parent Teacher Council (PTC) president, an intense, time-consuming position. Amber cared deeply about the job, and she served with honor, dedication and expertise. She truly looked out for all kids and families. Amber studied every issue from all angles and with an open mind. She followed up on anything that was raised and was not afraid to tackle tough questions or have needed conversations with anyone.
Even after finishing her term as PTC president, Amber did not take a break but continued to serve the schools and our community. She took on the roles of After-School Club chair, a truly thankless job, and co-chair of STEAM Day, which unfortunately was canceled due to the school closure.
The skills that Amber consistently shows in her positions with the PTC are the same ones that make school board members successful — hard work, intelligence, ability to look at the issues from every angle and perspective, open mindedness and a willingness to listen to and respect everyone. Amber makes sure everyone is heard, discusses issues diplomatically and respectfully, and makes decisions that are best for the community rather than her own self-interest.
I cannot think of a better candidate to serve our community and our schools as a trustee on the board of education. Amber’s dedication, leadership skills and experience are true assets, and we would be lucky to have her serving us.
I hope everyone mails in the ballot so that it arrives by June 9 and that they join me in voting for Amber.
JENNIFER SIMON TABAK
Myrtledale Road
Yusuf considers all perspectives, works to keep schools great
With great excitement I write to endorse Amber Yusuf as a candidate for trustee of the Scarsdale Board of Education. I am grateful to know and to support such a qualified candidate.
I have known Amber as a fellow parent and as a leader in the Scarsdale community for more than nine years. During that time, I have seen Amber’s untiring dedication to the betterment of our schools. Amber has served countless hours as a parent volunteer on Heathcote PTA committees, in PTA leadership positions, and on committees, like PT Council, in our school district. Never seeking power or attention, Amber has been quietly devoting her time to issues that are important to Scarsdale’s excellent schools.
I was especially impressed with Amber’s leadership as Heathcote PTA president during the 2016-17 school year. In that position, Amber demonstrated her unique ability to work with many different types of people. Amber is intelligent and thoughtful. Most importantly, she is always patient to listen to many voices and to consider what she hears with an open mind and a kind heart. In other words, Amber is able to look at an issue from the perspectives of many to determine an outcome that would be best rather than acting impulsively based solely on her own perspective. I believe this is exactly what we need in a trustee on the Scarsdale Board of Education.
Our School Board Nominating Committee has done an outstanding job in selecting Amber. Her personal qualities as well as her extensive leadership experience in our community and outstanding professional and educational credentials make her uniquely qualified to serve as a trustee. I hope that others will join in my support for Amber.
KIMBERLY BRANCH KOCH
Secor Road
SBNC’s school board nominee Yusuf takes a ‘fair and balanced’ approach
Born in Greenacres, raised and residing in Fox Meadow, I am proud to endorse my friend Amber Yusuf for election to the Scarsdale Board of Education.
I met Amber eight years ago when her oldest son started playing hockey. Amber is a hockey mom, dedicated volunteer and working parent. You may better know her as Taj and Tate Grewal’s mom. Her children have gone through The Little School, Heathcote and Scarsdale Middle School. Her eldest will start at the high school in the fall. Amber has a BS in engineering and MBA and her career focus has been in financial technology.
Arriving in Scarsdale 11 years ago, she jumped into volunteering at Heathcote as a class parent, lunch chair and the after-school activities chair. She has served on the Heathcote PTA, the PT Council, and has been president of both. She was this year’s co-chair of the STEAM Day event, which had to be postponed.
Amber currently is a volunteer at TAP and the Scarsdale Bowl, while working for a tax software firm. She is a member of the League of Women Voters and a member of the Citizens Nominating Committee. People look to Amber for her leadership and knowledge. She is thoughtful, honest and organized. Being detail orientated, she always does extensive research on the topics.
Amber is my go-to person for answers to the fine details of the PTA or school board. She always has time for intellectual conversations, offering the facts, a fair and balanced view and ideas on ways to follow up. Amber knows her constituency and replies in a timely manner with facts.
Amber is a very qualified candidate who will bring her determination, education and enthusiasm to the table. She has been committed to serving the community and maintaining excellence in our schools and will continue to do so.
Amber Yusuf is running for a seat on the Scarsdale School Board. I am reaching out to ask you to support her in the upcoming election.
Please vote for the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee candidates — Yusuf and Klein.
TARA TOLAN GRECO
Tompkins Road
SBNC’s BOE candidate Yusuf pays attention to everyone’s perspective
We are 10-year residents of Scarsdale and are writing to proudly support Amber Yusuf as a candidate for election to the Scarsdale Board of Education. During these 10 years, we have come to know Amber and her family. Our kids and hers attend the same Scarsdale schools and are good friends.
Amber is extremely committed to and passionate about the Scarsdale community and has served the children and parents of Scarsdale as president of the Heathcote PTA and Scarsdale-wide PT Council. Her success in these roles speaks volumes. Amber knows our community and schools firsthand and is super qualified to serve on the Scarsdale School Board. She drives solutions to our many issues through listening and understanding everyone’s perspective to come to conclusions that meet the needs of our schools and, most importantly, our children. Isn’t this what the Scarsdale School Board needs?
A vote for Amber is a vote for our children and our community.
DAVID BERRY and CHARLOTTE VERMEER
Lebanon Road
