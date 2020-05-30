Digital Editor’s Note: The Scarsdale Inquirer received 32 letters in support of the three Scarsdale School Board candidates — SBNC nominees Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf, and challenger Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez — for this week’s newspaper. We have decided to run the letters on the website under four headings: Letters dually supporting SBNC candidates Klein, Yusuf (which you are reading now); Letters supporting Robert Klein for school board; Letters supporting Amber Yusuf for school board; and Letters supporting Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for school board.
Kirkendall-Rodríguez is a tireless volunteer
We have lived in Quaker Ridge for 45 years. We are more than happy to vote for Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for the Scarsdale school board. Her volunteerism is most impressive, and we know she works tirelessly to improve our system of government as well as the quality of life here in Scarsdale. She is a volunteer “par excellence,” and Scarsdale would benefit greatly from her experience and expertise.
PHYLLIS and MEL LEITNER
Crest Lane
Candidate has passion, knowledge
Scarsdalians are indebted to the work of the SBNC in proposing the slate of candidates for the board of education election Tuesday, June 9. But as informed citizens, they have recognized and elected independent candidates, including a well-regarded current standing member of the board of education. If there were ever a time where more choice is appropriate, it would be now.
We are pleased that Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez is running and we are supporting her in the upcoming election for the Scarsdale Board of Education. Her tireless volunteerism in the community, keen passion and knowledge of both school and village government affairs will stand the community in good stead. Her focus on good governance, accountability and community outreach is especially suitable for these unprecedented times.
CAROLYN and KAMAL MEHTA
Rochambeau Road
Kirkendall-Rodríguez is a problem solver
As a proud graduate of the Scarsdale School system, I have had the great pleasure and privilege of growing close to Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez over the past few years through shared civic activities and interests. Mayra’s enthusiasm and passion for volunteerism, her prolific professional background and her love of education all shine through in everything she does. Mayra’s unique personal history, committed work ethic and data-oriented approach to problem-solving complex situations are just some of her many great strengths. Our community will benefit from her presence on the school board. I encourage all Scarsdale residents to please vote for Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez in the upcoming Scarsdale School Board election.
ZOE BERG
Tisdale Road
Principled Kirkendall-Rodriguez will fight for the underdog
I heartily endorse Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez for election to Scarsdale’s school board. My wife and I moved to Scarsdale 18 years ago entirely because of the public school system, which our two kids attended. I don’t believe a more qualified candidate has run for school board during my nearly two decades of living in the school district.
Mayra’s inspirational life story is a paen to public education. Neither of her parents finished elementary school; both had to leave to work to support their families. Her Mexican-American father, a migrant farmworker, stormed Omaha Beach in the D-Day invasion, receiving medals for valor. Upon his stateside return, he was “rewarded” by his nation with backbreaking work picking crops in the fields. Mayra’s Spanish-speaking mother cleaned houses. One of 15 siblings, Mayra spoke only Spanish until she was 5, and didn’t attend preschool or kindergarten. Her public school education began in migrant camps until her family settled down in McAllen, Texas. There, Mayra flourished in the public schools, graduating near the top of her class at McAllen’s Memorial High. Mayra achieved amazing academic heights — graduating with a B.A. from Harvard College/Radcliffe College, before receiving her M.B.A. from The Wharton School and her M.A. from The Lauder Institute, both at The University of Pennsylvania.
Mayra speaks six languages and has lived in or traveled to 73 countries. Mayra’s career is in the financial industry, with stints at the New York Federal Reserve, JP Morgan, BT Alex Brown, and now her own consultancy. Her Russian fluency proved handy when [former] Russian President Boris Yeltsin visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with then Chairman Paul Volcker and Dr. Henry Kissinger, but came without a translator. Mayra stepped right in to save the day.
I first worked extensively with Mayra on the Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee beginning in 2016. Mayra completely revitalized the Education Committee, which she soon co-chaired, and she was the primary author of influential reports on introducing Mandarin into the middle school, the need for the district to create a long-term financial plan (the district now does so), and metrics for a world-class public school education in Scarsdale. Mayra was able to work with a diverse and opinionated group — including me — to achieve outstanding output. I am a former president of the Scarsdale Forum, and having chaired or worked on several committees, I can vouch that Mayra’s work on multiple committees was exceptional. Obviously brilliant and highly analytical, Mayra is extraordinarily principled and willingly fights for the underdog.
With her son and daughter attending Fox Meadow Elementary School, Mayra is committed to maintaining and improving our fine school system, and she has the chops to do that. At the same time, we are in the midst of the worst economic disruption since the Great Depression, and many of our residents are suffering financially. Mayra’s financial acumen and experience, especially in risk identification and modeling, will prove enormously beneficial to the school board and the administration in dealing with the challenges ahead.
Vote for Mayra for school board.
ROBERT BERG
Tisdale Road
Kirkendall-Rodríguez’ credentials will bring insight, perspective
Today I received a flyer from Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, candidate for school board. I am so impressed with Mayra’s credentials, her history and her persistent involvement in so many aspects of the Scarsdale community. Her posts on various social media platforms are always on point and invariably informative. Though I do not know Mayra well, I do consider her to be highly qualified for the position. After having three children go though the Scarsdale school system from kindergarten through the middle school and high school, I know how important a person with her qualifications would be to sit on the board. She will participate, have a strong voice and bring so much insight and possibly a new perspective to the school board. Her academic background and spirit of volunteerism, as well as her strong financial and economic credentials, would certainly prove a benefit to have her voice heard and her views considered by the board.
It is essential to have a person like Mayra serve on the board with her knowledge, expertise and leadership standing up for the students and citizens of Scarsdale and that’s why I fully support the candidacy of Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez to sit as a member of the Scarsdale School Board.
JIMMY FINK
Deerfield Lane
Vote for Kirkendall-Rodríguez for her expertise, leadership
We are writing to urge our fellow Scarsdale residents to support Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez in the upcoming Scarsdale Board of Education election. We have known Mayra and her lovely family for more than five years. Her son and our son are in the same grade in Fox Meadow School so we have had a firsthand opportunity to witness the tireless work Mayra put in to help our school and community. While she is surely busy enough running her own consulting business, MRV Associates, we have always been amazed how much energy and effort she was able to devote to numerous school and community volunteering activities, including co-chairing Fox Meadow School’s Multicultural Committee, the Young Writers’ Workshop and the Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee, to name just a few. She was also one of the leading cultural/education diversity advocates in our district and led a strong push for the inclusion of Mandarin in the middle school world language program.
Over the last couple of years, we have grown even more impressed by her consistent participation in various school and village affairs, including budget discussions. Both before and when the pandemic hit our region, Mayra has always been a steady but passionate voice for our community, advocating for strong fiscal discipline and long-term sustainability by urging both the Scarsdale Board of Education and Village Board of Trustees to adopt responsible budgets and maximize the mileage of our residents’ hard-earned tax dollars. Most recently, together with a few fellow residents, she pushed for the village to collect school taxes in two installments instead of one lump sum payment, in order to help village residents more efficiently manage their finance and cash flow during this challenging time.
During this unprecedented time, with a lot of health and fiscal uncertainty still ahead of us, Mayra provides exactly the kind of voice our schools and community so desperately need. As a loving parent, a devoted community volunteer and an ultimate expert in finance and risk management, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez has the passion, expertise and leadership skills to help our school district successfully navigate through uncharted waters.
Please consider casting your vote for Mayra and keep moving our schools forward.
CHUNZI ZHANG and YINGYONG CHEN
Fox Meadow Road
Candidate’s analytical, financial acumen would benefit BOE
I was very happy to hear that my friend, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, is running to be a trustee at the Scarsdale Board of Education. Together with my wife and three daughters, I live in Quaker Ridge. We have known Mayra about five years. We know that she is a very hard worker and is very involved in many education-related and village activities. She is very committed to Scarsdale Schools and to fiscal responsibility in our schools and village.
I have worked in banking and now run my own business. Given my background, I understand the type of strong financial skills that Mayra has, because she too has worked in banking and runs her own bank and capital markets risk firm. The school district would benefit from her analytical and financial skills given the terrible state of the economy.
We see Mayra socially and know that she loves to cook and is very comfortable with a great variety of different people. She is very interested in China and her children have been studying Mandarin since they were a few months old. She would be a great asset to the board of education; we will be voting for her by June 9.
CHARLES LAM
Sycamore Road
VCP’s Cohen supports Mayra for Scarsdale school board seat
Scarsdale has an opportunity to vote for a school board candidate.
Repeatedly we are told in these pages and elsewhere that this is dangerous, that the stewards of our village have governed it under a “nonpartisan” system for 109 years.
It is true that for much of our history Scarsdale has enjoyed community stewards who most closely hewed to the platonic ideal of the philosopher king. This is undoubtedly a noble ideal, and a great system, while it works. Over time, maintaining a system in and of itself can become the primary goal of its adherents.
Nonpartisanship does not mean and was never intended to mean consensus for its own sake, silencing voices, personal attacks, or that we cannot disagree and debate different ways.
We read in these pages and elsewhere that Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, the outside-the-system candidate for the school board, would not be good. We’re told that only a “vetted” candidate of the single party system that has ruled Scarsdale for 109 years is appropriate. I would find it far more convincing if those adherents of the system, instead of telling us how long they have ruled, or attacking a candidate, were able to substantively elucidate beyond the usual prepackaged blandishments why their candidates are so good.
Here is what I know. When my parents moved to Scarsdale in 1977 our school system was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Here are the latest stats [per U.S. News and World Report]:
#776 in National Rankings
#71 in New York high schools
#96 in New York, NY Metro area high schools
#61 in STEM high schools.
Yes, there are reasons like the AP exams why the numbers could be higher. The facts are, the single party stewards over the past 20 years have managed an erosion of our school system while relative real dollar tax rates have increased.
Mayra is the candidate I support and here is why:
Like so many great Americans through history, she grew up not of privilege, but in a large immigrant family from a small Texas border town. She made her own way to Harvard, the northeast, a husband and family. Those used to be and still are admirable American ideals, and say much about a person’s character, goal orientation and ability.
Importantly Mayra has young children in the school system. Mayra is not dollar “wealthy” and works hard, as does her husband, to live in Scarsdale. She has made time in her life for village affairs. She focused on the schools offering the best education possible for her children and yours.
Will Mayra strongly argue her point, yes; what intelligent capable person would not. Mayra has also never been shy to say, “I thought about what you said, and you’re right,” or “Let’s consider this, too.” Healthy discourse leads to the type of excellent results nonpartisanship can produce. Mayra is an intelligent, sentient, loyal and good person who will productively work with the board to benefit our school system and children.
SEAN COHEN
Voters Choice Party candidate
Chesterfield Road
