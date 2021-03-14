I have known Jonathan Lewis for more than a decade as a friend, a caring family man, financial entrepreneur and a dedicated community volunteer.
He volunteered for years at the Fourth of July celebrations in Davis Park where I first met him, and for several years served as the emcee for the games, leading families through favorites like the potato sack race or egg toss. He was a Little League coach for his son’s and daughter’s teams. When his children were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, he became actively involved in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Westchester, serving on its board and as president. He raised money for a cure through a series of 1-mile swims in the Long Island Sound and the Hudson River. Jonathan’s daughter is now in college and his son in medical school. When I asked him what he missed about having them around, he said, “My daughter’s a cappella practices at our home, and listening to her sing anytime; going for long walks with my son and listening to him talk about science.”
Wanting to be involved in his kids’ educational experiences, Jonathan volunteered for the School Board Nominating Committee and eventually was elected to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Education (BOE). While on the BOE, Jonathan supported forward-looking initiatives like the Scarsdale Center for Innovation, and he was an advocate for the arts. He was a voice for cost effectiveness and conservative budgeting.
Because of his belief that all children deserve access to an excellent education regardless of zip code, he also currently serves as a trustee of Yonkers Partners in Education, helping students in that school district benefit from many of the kinds of programs that are a part of a Scarsdale education.
As a knowledgeable expert in public policy and public finance, Jonathan has the technical skills to understand the nuances of our village budget, the challenges that lie ahead, and the careful process of effective resource allocation to maintain and expand our village amenities. He is a strategic thinker and visionary who evaluates the current state of resources and conditions and plans for future benefits while preserving our unique character. As a village trustee for the past two years, Jonathan has served our residents admirably. He has proven himself to be an open-minded, inclusive listener determined to improve the quality of life. He has led efforts to strengthen the village’s cybersecurity defenses, modernize its technological capabilities, and in response to tropical storm Isaias, he represented the village in the countywide task force known as United Westchester chaired by County Executive George Latimer and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin.
I strongly believe that Jonathan’s financial aptitude, his honest and practical approach, experience in collaborative decision-making and obsessive dedication to serve us make him a successful village trustee. Afforded a second term, I know Jonathan will do even more.
I encourage citizens to join me in supporting Jonathan Lewis and the entire CNC slate by voting on March 16.
JYOTI RUTA
Tunstall Road
