Please join me in thanking the Scarsdale Library Board, Director Elizabeth Bermel and the entire library staff for their professionalism and good judgment regarding a controversial request from Brave Publishing for activist Kirk Cameron to read his book in our community. The library declined to sponsor his program, but has accepted their request to rent a room, the two legal options.

In a Dec. 19 statement, we learned that the library’s “designated public forums” cannot be denied to a renter. “First Amendment jurisprudence requires libraries to rent facilities equitably regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of those who seek to use them.” We could face legal action. But importantly, the library has discretion concerning programs that they initiate or sponsor, “based on educational suitability and audience interest.” The statement goes on to explain, “libraries are often pitched programs or events by members of the public, publicists, and authors, and a public library is not required or able to put on every program requested.” Bottom line, room rental is not an endorsement.

