Please join me in thanking the Scarsdale Library Board, Director Elizabeth Bermel and the entire library staff for their professionalism and good judgment regarding a controversial request from Brave Publishing for activist Kirk Cameron to read his book in our community. The library declined to sponsor his program, but has accepted their request to rent a room, the two legal options.
In a Dec. 19 statement, we learned that the library’s “designated public forums” cannot be denied to a renter. “First Amendment jurisprudence requires libraries to rent facilities equitably regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of those who seek to use them.” We could face legal action. But importantly, the library has discretion concerning programs that they initiate or sponsor, “based on educational suitability and audience interest.” The statement goes on to explain, “libraries are often pitched programs or events by members of the public, publicists, and authors, and a public library is not required or able to put on every program requested.” Bottom line, room rental is not an endorsement.
The Library did the right thing.
Going forward, I encourage our community to read statements at scarsdalelibrary.com for accurate information. As questions arise, I urge this community to follow the library for updates. It is gratifying to see our community reflect on this story as informed consumers, rather than speculate, assume or fall prey to misinformation, as has been sensationalized by Cameron and his publisher/publicist.
This has landed, unwelcome, at our door and we can pull together rather than allow an ugly agenda to divide us. We do not have to frame this reading as Kirk Cameron, Brave Publishing and Fox News dictate, as part of some partisan culture wars, in this instance, as their alternative to a popular drag queen reading hour program. We should not give them that power — this is not an either/or dichotomy.
Maybe the programming variety we value is to welcome drag queens to read about tolerance and self-acceptance, and so, we can welcome other members of our community (and beyond) to read about self-acceptance and tolerance. Firefighters, CEOs and bakers — different types of learners, different perspectives and life experiences — come read to us. I can think of nothing more American than tolerance.
We can respect this guy’s rights, but we don’t have to listen to him or feed his craving for attention. And we can tell our own stories without diminishing each other or anyone else. This is not partisan; the only elephants and donkeys I want to see at the library are Babar and Eeyore. The library is under no obligation to promote their program and we can ignore it, too.
I often described this institution as a “cornerstone of democracy.” This could not be truer today. I am grateful that our library understands the law and reflects our values, “committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion for all community members.”
Together our answer to this program is love, as American as apple pie. Love is love. Scarsdale is love.
Happy holidays, in peace.
Former Library Board president
