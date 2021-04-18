Thank you, Scarsdale Public Library, for continuing to support the Writers Center on Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Friday author Barbara Josselsohn facilitates our group in which members present a prompt or a work in progress. This is a wonderful group, supportive in their critique comments.
However this group is more than a writers’ group. When I presented a prompt including, “How I hadn’t been out since March, 2020,” Ann Foley, asked, “Mary, did you get your vaccine?” “Oh, no,” I replied, “it was an impossible task.” Judy Shemtob gave me a list of places to call. Laura Landau said, “You need a teen to help you. They know the computer.” Linda Shapiro said, “The Westchester Reform Temple has a person helping seniors. You can mention my name.”
Immediately I contacted Rachel Hyman who responded the next day with an appointment for my husband and myself. Barbara called to see if I had an appointment or she would try to help.
We were scheduled at the Westchester County Center, close to home, where the organized, efficient and courteous staff and military were assigned to keep the line moving and check our ID. There was no waiting. The persons distributing the vaccine were knowledgeable and helpful.
The Writers Center facilitator, Barbara Josselsohn, and the participants are caring members looking after one another. They are like family.
Mary Wasacz
Madison Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.