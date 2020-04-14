A few weeks ago, we began working on a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that soon became a family obsession. As we were nearing completion, I went to Amazon.com and other online businesses but it appeared that puzzles were in as much demand as toilet paper and their costs per item had skyrocketed.
Fortunately, I have been following the Scarsdale Business Alliance on Instagram and they have been posting messages about ways to support our local businesses. On Sunday morning, I reached out to the owners of Bronx River Books, Jessica and Mark, by going to their website: bronxriverbooks.com. Mark immediately responded with photos of their great selection of New Yorker Puzzles. Their prices were not inflated and they delivered four challenging puzzles to our home on Sunday afternoon. In addition to puzzles and their amazing selection of books, they also have a great selection of board games as well as other challenging activities that can make your life at home a little more engaging. I am looking forward to the day when we can leave our homes, return to work and resume our favorite shopping routines. I just hope the businesses that we depend on will still be around.
ARTHUR GLAUBERMAN
Walworth Avenue
