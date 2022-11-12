Big thanks and congratulations to the Scarsdale Congregational Church, which since the mid-1940s has run its legendary annual fall tag sale for the greater Westchester/NYC area. The church also holds an annual sale each May.
Originally called the Election Day Bazaar, this fall event is outreach at its best. I served on the SCC Nursery School board many years ago, but this is the first year I have volunteered to help with the sale.
Everything was meticulously planned and thoughtfully executed to make the shopping experience pleasant for those who waited in line outside before the 9 a.m. opening on Saturday, Nov. 5. Two hundred shoppers entered the building in the first half hour, and 110 volunteers assisted during the day.
For months before the sale, the church congregation and other volunteers collect the donated clothing, shoes, books, artwork, furniture, jewelry, electronics, home decor, glassware, designer clothing, sporting goods, children’s toys, Christmas decorations, small appliances and more.
These volunteers store, check, sort, clean, research, price and beautifully arrange every item in the parish house and on the church campus, which was completely stocked by the time the volunteers were finished setting up. On the day of the sale, hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and baked goods were available for the shoppers, who were also provided with mirrors, changing rooms, seating areas and shopping bags.
Shoppers return year after year, and many say they are grateful for the opportunity to purchase essential items that would be unaffordable otherwise. The money helps defray rising operating costs to keep the church running.
I am proud of the town of Scarsdale and its people who give back so generously in so many ways, and of SCC in particular for all they do for the wider community. This enormous effort on behalf of so many should be recognized publicly in Scarsdale’s newspaper of record.
Congratulations to fair chair Nan Berke and everyone else who participated!
