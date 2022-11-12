Big thanks and congratulations to the Scarsdale Congregational Church, which since the mid-1940s has run its legendary annual fall tag sale for the greater Westchester/NYC area. The church also holds an annual sale each May.

Originally called the Election Day Bazaar, this fall event is outreach at its best. I served on the SCC Nursery School board many years ago, but this is the first year I have volunteered to help with the sale.

