This statement released Jan. 15 is reprinted at writers’ request.
To the Editor,
As a people of faith, we feel called to share this statement on the current situation in our nation. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, we watched in horror as a manifestation of hatred and lies attacked the United States Capitol. This outrageous act resulted in the death of five individuals, including a member of the Capitol Police. We pray for the families of those who lost their lives.
As we approach the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are also reminded that “at some point silence becomes betrayal.” Therefore, we unequivocally condemn the actions of these rioters, and the words of those in political leadership that incited their acts of domestic terrorism. Further, we demand the equitable application of the laws of the U.S. on all of its citizens.
As Christians, we were outraged and embarrassed to see Christian images used in these riots, including a banner that read “Jesus 2020.”
Therefore, we boldly condemn the use of symbols of faith to further divide God’s people, incite violence, and condone racism and white supremacy--uses that are contrary to God’s will. We affirm the words of Jesus when defining one of the two greatest commandments, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
As a people committed to love and equality, we were disgusted by the image of the confederate flag in our nation’s capital. Therefore, we strongly condemn American white nationalism, Christian nationalism, and the rise of other violent nationalist and fascist movements around the world as sinful ideologies that deny the basic truth that all human beings are created in the image and likeness of God. We affirm with the words of Genesis that all are created in the image of God.
As a people perpetually seeking truth, we have grown weary of misinformation and lies. Hate speech is especially damaging when it is spoken by those who have been elected to positions of leadership and responsibility. Therefore, we strongly condemn the propagation of lies by those in power and in certain sectors of the media. We affirm with the writer of the gospel of John that “the truth shall make you free.”
Finally, as a people of faith who recognize our own sinfulness, we also proclaim love for those with whom we disagree and we seek reconciliation with all of God’s children. Proclaiming with our brother and martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer that “Cheap grace is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance,” we fervently pray for all of our siblings in this nation and around the world whose hearts are filled with hatred and fear. We affirm the reconciling power of God through the act of repentance.
During this time of global pandemic and national chaos, we pray that we might recall the words of the late Rev. William Sloane Coffin, Jr. who said, “The world is too dangerous for anything but the truth, and too small for anything but love.”
The Session of Hitchcock Presbyterian Church
The Consistory of Greenville Community Church
REVEREND DR. PETE JONES
Senior Pastor, Hitchcock Presbyterian Church
REVEREND KATHERINE PATER
Associate Pastor, Hitchcock Presbyterian Church
REVEREND DR. BILL WEISENBACH
Parish Associate Pastor, Hitchcock Presbyterian Church
REV. DR. KELLY HOUGH ROGERS
Senior Pastor, Scarsdale Congregational Church
REVEREND EDWARD SCHREUR
Senior Pastor, Greenville Community Church
