Not surprisingly, both the Edgemont School budget and the bond issues passed May 18. Equally not surprising was the pathetic turnout for the vote. Only 555 people voted in total. That is roughly 11% voter turnout.
Unfortunately, this is consistent with the voter apathy seen in past elections and referendums in Edgemont/Greenville Fire district local elections. The 555 vote total is actually higher than many of the past elections. That is really sad.
Our school district, which is the reason most of us moved to Edgemont in the first place, is the lifeblood of our community. It helps establish a solid foundation for our children’s future. It also drives our property values and represents 60% of our property tax bill. But only 11% come out and vote?
The Edgemont Incorporation Committee has been singing the praises of local control and complaining about Edgemont’s lack of representation in Greenburgh Town government. Well, the good people of Edgemont do not even participate in their local government, which has a far greater impact on their children, their property values and their tax bill than the town does.
In my view, any lack of Edgemont representation in Greenburgh Town government (both elected and volunteer positions) is much more a result of the disinterest of the Edgemont community to participate than it is of municipal structure. The community’s lack of voter participation in Edgemont-related affairs (school district and fire district) supports my view.
Voting is easy. Turning on the computer and participating in a town board or planning board meeting is something you can do in your pajamas. But, the Edgemont community does neither. Shame on us! Local control isn’t the issue. Community apathy is the issue.
HUGH SCHWARTZ
Sherwood Place
