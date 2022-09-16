Scarsdale’s Cub Scout Pack 440 and Troop 4 are pleased to invite any and all K-11th grade students in Westchester County to their two recruiting events on Sunday, Sept. 18 (Scouting activities) and Sunday, Oct. 23 (pumpkin carving). The September event will begin at 4 p.m. at Hitchcock Church, 6 Greenacres Ave. in Scarsdale. The Scouts will showcase a variety of fun Scouting activities both for elementary school-aged Cub Scouts, as well as middle and high school-aged Scouts.
This summer, Troop 4 Scouts Aidan Copeland, Christian Kirkendall-Rodríguez, Kent Mazza, Neal Mazza, Nikolas McMahon and Noah Millard earned almost 20 merit badges in animation, canoeing, disabilities awareness, chemistry, climbing, emergency preparedness, entrepreneurship, game design, metalwork, moviemaking, oceanography, photography, radio, safety, space exploration and welding.
Scouts working toward attaining the rank of Eagle Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges each and complete other requirements in the areas of leadership, civic education, community service and fitness.
Scarsdale’s Troop 4, a secular Scout group founded in the 1920s for students in middle school and high school, has as its objectives to help Scouts develop character, civic mindedness, fitness and leadership skills. The troop achieves these aims through camping, outdoor activities, STEM projects and community service, all while having a lot of fun. Troop 4 embodies the values of inclusion, tolerance and mutual respect for all people. The troop is very active and meets every Monday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Church, which kindly lets the troop use its space.
Troop 4 has started a girls-linked troop, which will have some of its events with the boys. The girls will also be designing their activities and events and will work toward achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez will be the scoutmaster for this group; this summer she completed scoutmaster leadership, child protection, and diversity, equity and inclusion training courses.
Cub Scout Pack 440 is a fun and educational pack for boys and girls. Every year, Cub Scouts participate in outdoor adventures, community service and STEM activities. A highlight of the year is the pumpkin-carving event where Cub Scouts and their guests enjoy creating spooky pumpkins and a spooky dessert contest. Heathcote resident Brian Rosenthal is the pack’s cubmaster.
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez
