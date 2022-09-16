Scarsdale’s Cub Scout Pack 440 and Troop 4 are pleased to invite any and all K-11th grade students in Westchester County to their two recruiting events on Sunday, Sept. 18 (Scouting activities) and Sunday, Oct. 23 (pumpkin carving). The September event will begin at 4 p.m. at Hitchcock Church, 6 Greenacres Ave. in Scarsdale. The Scouts will showcase a variety of fun Scouting activities both for elementary school-aged Cub Scouts, as well as middle and high school-aged Scouts.

This summer, Troop 4 Scouts Aidan Copeland, Christian Kirkendall-Rodríguez, Kent Mazza, Neal Mazza, Nikolas McMahon and Noah Millard earned almost 20 merit badges in animation, canoeing, disabilities awareness, chemistry, climbing, emergency preparedness, entrepreneurship, game design, metalwork, moviemaking, oceanography, photography, radio, safety, space exploration and welding.

